Global Sports Heavyweights Join Germany SailGP Ownership Group

David Blitzer’s Bolt and multi-strategy investment firm Blue Pool Capital have marked their entry into the global sail racing championship – signing on as minority owners of the Deutsche Bank backed German team.

The Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank has closed out its latest funding round, welcoming a consortium of new shareholders, including some of the leading names in global sports investment.

Bolt – the family office of David Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment – and Blue Pool Capital – have both marked their entry into the global sail racing championship – signing on as minority owners in the German team. They join an established ownership group including team owner Thomas Riedel, founder of Riedel Communications, Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula One World Champion, Holger Hübner, co-founder of the Wacken Open Air Festival, and Ralf Reichert, co-founder of the international esports league ESL.

“From the outset, we did not intend to build the team on our own, but together with strong partners,” said owner Thomas Riedel. “Having demonstrated that the model works – competitively and operationally – we’re proud to bring investors on board who can actively contribute, providing a solid base for our next phase of development as a team.”

Co-founder Sebastian Vettel agreed: “In many ways, SailGP reminds me of Formula 1: high-tech, data-driven, with extremely fine margins. That sporting ambition was one of the driving factors behind building the German team and developing it step by step. I’m pleased to see committed partners joining us on this path.”

Blitzer said, “SailGP combines elite global sport, cutting-edge technology, and a growing international fanbase. We’re excited to partner with Thomas [Riedel] and Sebastian [Vettel], whose leadership, values, and long-term vision for the German team strongly align with how we approach investments in world-class sports platforms.”

The Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank is led by double Olympic medalist Erik Heil (driver) and CEO Tim Krieglstein. Having entered the Rolex SailGP Championship in Season 4, the team led one of the most compelling performance arcs of the 2025 Season – climbing the overall standings to claim their first event win in Geneva, Switzerland. They are supported by presenting partner, Deutsche Bank.

Additional investors joining in this latest round include Lester Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, Segovia Capital Ltd., Maximilian Arnold, professional athlete, VfL Wolfsburg, and Viessmann Generations Group .

Redefining sailing through a fan-first, commercially-minded annual championship, SailGP continues to attract interest from a range of different investors and ownership groups – from high net worth individuals to notable investors, established sports funds, private equity and venture capital groups. The league welcomed two new nations as part of its 2025 Season (Mubadala Brazil and Red Bull Italy), in addition to a 13th expansion team (representing Sweden) in 2026.

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns this weekend with the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland (February 14-15, 2026). Thirteen international teams will hit the startline for the second event of the 2026 Season – with national pride, personal glory and the largest prize in the sport (US $12.8 million) all on the line.