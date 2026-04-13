France celebrates double European gold in Naples

France have secured both the men’s and women’s titles at the Formula Wing European Championships, sealing a dominant double gold. Rivals Italy came away with two silvers.

A north-easterly breeze prevented the reliable Neapolitan thermal wind from developing on the final day, leaving competitors facing a long wait for an elusive breeze. Race officials were forced to cancel racing progressively throughout the afternoon before confirming abandonment, meaning the existing leaderboard stood.

Despite the absence of on-water action, the day was not without drama. The cancellation of the Golden Ticket race initially handed Italy’s Francesco Cappuzzo and Charlotte Baruzzi, both placed 10th overall, a place in the medal series. However, their opportunity evaporated as the quarter-finals were also called off amid the continued calm.

With 12 races completed in the women’s fleet and 13 in the men’s on previous days, the championship results were confirmed, prompting celebrations along the Naples waterfront beneath Mount Vesuvius.

France emerged as the standout nation of the regatta, claiming both European titles and a total of four medals.

In the women’s competition, 16-year-old Vaina Picot delivered a remarkable performance to become the youngest Formula Wing European champion. The rider from French Guadeloupe dominated the week, winning nine of the 12 races and excelling in the challenging, shifty conditions. In between hugs from her proud parents, Picot said, “I’m so happy. The conditions were super tricky all week but I managed to adapt well and that is very satisfying.”

Defending champion Maddalena Spanu was forced to play catch-up throughout much of the regatta. While the lighter winds did not suit her style, the Italian rider showed grit to secure the silver medal.

The men’s title went to Julien Rattotti, whose victory reflected a winter of focused preparation. The French rider demonstrated exceptional consistency across the series, finishing almost exclusively inside the top two despite a brief dip in form on the penultimate day. He adds the Formula Wing European title to his Wave world title and seemed unable to process his achievement, “I need to stop for a moment, my brain can’t understand what’s happened. I’m so happy. I phoned my dad in Cannes. He said he had to rush home to tell all our friends!”

Home support was rewarded with a strong performance from 17-year-old Ernesto de Amicis, who claimed silver to give Italy a second runner-up finish. The event as a whole was also a source of pride for the teenager who is a Naples sports ambassador. “It’s been fantastic that Naples has put on such a great show. My dad was involved in the organisation of this event and the Savoia yacht and rowing club has been a great host”.

France’s medal haul was further strengthened by bronze medals for Thomas Proust and Kylie Belloeuvre, underlining the nation’s depth across both fleets.

The event concluded with a medal ceremony held on a balmy spring evening along the seaside promenade, as the sun set behind the island of Ischia.

The international wingfoiling circuit will return to Italy in early July with the Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Gizzeria, Calabria. But there’s plenty of action before then in countries like Turkey and Switzerland.

Text Credits: IWSA Media

Photo Credits: IWSA Media / Robert Hajduk

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports