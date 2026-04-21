7th Presıdentıal Internatıonal Yacht Races Kıck Off Wıth The Çanakkale Stage

The Presidential International Yacht Races, organized for the 7th time this year under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, will commence with the Çanakkale stage. Athletes departing from Istanbul on April 23 will set sail for Çanakkale. The races, serving as a tribute to an epic history woven with sacrifice and heroism, will continue in the Dardanelles (Çanakkale Boğazı) on April 25. This meaningful competition will conclude with an award ceremony on the evening of April 25.

Under the auspices of the Presidency, and with the contributions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the first stage of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Races will be the Çanakkale Cup. The event is organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club in cooperation with the Çanakkale Governorship, the Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Area Directorate, and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Over 200 sailors will engage in a fierce competition, taking the start off the coast of Dolmabahçe, Istanbul, on April 23. The top three teams in this leg will be awarded the National Sovereignty Cup. After departing Istanbul, the fleets will battle it out on a challenging 140-nautical-mile offshore route towards Çanakkale. The first teams to cross the finish line in Çanakkale will earn the Coast Guard Line Honours.

In his speech, Çanakkale Governor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ömer Toraman pointed out that the city possesses a highly unique geography, stating:

“We are striving to utilize this geography in the best possible way. Above all, we believe that Türkiye needs to multidimensionally increase its water and maritime activities. Increasing the number of and participation in water and maritime sports is an important goal for us. Within this framework, one leg of the Presidential International Yacht Races took place in the Dardanelles last year. The continuation of this race this year is a crucial indicator for us and a testament to the success of last year’s organization.”

“The Races Are a Tribute to History and Our Ancestors”

Emphasizing the spiritual significance of the stage, Governor Toraman added:

“This is no ordinary stage; this is also a historical site. These races are simultaneously a tribute to our history and our ancestors. It is a demonstration that their great heroism and struggles are not forgotten, but kept alive in our memories. For this reason, I believe the Çanakkale stage holds a much more profound meaning than the other stages.”

Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Area Director İsmail Kaşdemir emphasized that this meaningful organization is not just a sporting event, but a deep debt of loyalty: “This year, just like last year, the Çanakkale stage of the Presidential International Yacht Races will once again be held in the Dardanelles. Looking at the registrations so far, it brings us great joy to see the growing interest and favor towards Çanakkale. This year marks the second time the Çanakkale stage will be held as part of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Races. The boats, which will set sail from Istanbul on April 23—our National Sovereignty and Children’s Day—will arrive in Çanakkale on April 25. At the conclusion of the race, we will hold the award ceremony together in the evening hours.”

“The Dardanelles Will Turn Into a Festival”

Stating that the Dardanelles practically turns into a festival ground during the races and the fleets create a visual feast, Kaşdemir continued:

“Of course, this organization is not merely a race, but also an expression of our gratitude and a tribute to our martyrs. Those yachts, filling their sails with the wind, will make the Dardanelles even more beautiful. Once again, we remember with mercy and respect our beloved martyrs and veterans who ensured the Dardanelles flows freely and who brought the winds of liberty to these lands; we will continue to commemorate them with blessings as long as the world turns, passing their legacy to future generations.

Alongside our ceremonies on April 25, such activities give us the opportunity to promote Çanakkale to broader audiences. Hopefully, on April 25, when the green and blue of Çanakkale, the color of the sky, and the beauty of the strait combine with those boats, unforgettable scenes will emerge. I hope all our fellow citizens of Çanakkale will witness these beauties around the strait that day. I invite the public to the Dardanelles at around 14:00 on April 25 to watch this visual feast. I sincerely thank all the supporting institutions and pray that the souls of those who made Çanakkale impassable rest in peace.”

Double the Interest Compared to Last Year

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, President of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club and the Organizing Committee, highlighted the technical details and spiritual depth of the event:

“This year, participant numbers will reach two or three times that of our inaugural year. While our registrations are still ongoing, as of now, 25 teams from seven different countries will race with us on this offshore route to Çanakkale. I can say there has been a massive leap in both participation and international interest. Thanks to the support of our Governor and our Director in turning our dream into reality, we expect the fleet to grow up to 35 teams.”

“We Aim to Unite the Youth with the ‘Spirit of Çanakkale'”

Noting that the race is deeply identified with the “Spirit of Çanakkale”, President Yemlihaoğlu concluded:

“Following this offshore leg, which will continue non-stop day and night, Turkish sailors will pay their respects in the spiritual presence of our beloved martyrs on April 25, and a coastal race will be executed in the Dardanelles. As our elders have expressed, this organization goes beyond a mere sporting activity; it is a championship that aims to elevate our youth to a high level of spiritual and character awareness through sports, uniting them with the ‘Spirit of Çanakkale’.”



Text & Photos Credits: Presidential International Yacht Race