The 57th Semaine Olympique Française: 705 sailors from 59 nations in the starting blocks

The world’s best Olympic sailors are rigged and raring to go for the start of the 57th edition of the Semaine Olympique Française – France’s Olympic Sailing Week.

Racing began Monday, April 20 at 11:00. Between challenging weather conditions, sporting stakes sharpening towards Los Angeles 2028 and the return of the event village, the competition will be intense – on and off the water. Sunday saw the official launch with the opening ceremony at 18:00.

The Bay of Hyères once again is the epicentre of Olympic sailing this week. With over 700 athletes competing in the ten Olympic classes, the “SOF” takes seriously its responsibility and status as one of the major events on the international circuit. On the water, seven race courses will be laid out in the Bay, extending to the Giens peninsula, promising clashes that as tactical as will be spectacular. Conditions are expected to be light (less than 10 knots from the south) on Monday and Tuesday, before the wind picks up mid-week.

A shared experience: the DNA of the SOF

This year, the event is placing an even greater emphasis on being open to the public and sharing the excitement, skill and sensations of the SOF, with the return of the sailing activities to the race village from 10:00 to 18:00 all week. Young and old alike can try their hand at sailing, with introductory sessions in Optimists and Tribord S5s, led by certified instructors. The experience continues on land with immersive activities: Virtual Regatta on tablets, raising awareness about marine conservation through Vigivoile virtual reality, and a pool of remote-controlled boats to try your hand at navigation…in miniature.

The village also aims to be fun and creative: workshops on nautical knots, inflatable games, duck fishing, bracelet and water bottle holder making, not to mention the presence of artist Elenore Gentile, who will create artwork live on nautical charts while leading workshops for children. Fashion shows showcasing local businesses will round out the eclectic program.

On the water, spectators will have the opportunity to follow the races up close shuttle boats (subject to availability!). Meet-and-greets with the athletes will also be organised after the racing, featuring French favourites, such as Lauriane Nolot and Marie Barruet.

The 57th SOF in numbers:

705 sailors

59 nations

547 boats

10 Olympic classes

24 crews in 49er FX, 45 in 49er, 22 in Formula Kite Women, 44 in Formula Kite Men, 47 in 470, 36 in Nacra 17, 84 in ILCA 6, 136 in ILCA 7, 42 in IQFoil Women, 67 in IQFoil Men.

7 race courses spread across the Bay of Hyères

What they said

Jean-Luc Denécheau, President of the French Sailing Federation

“The SOF is a major event on the international calendar. The whole world comes to this magnificent body of water in Hyères. It’s unmissable! The waters are challenging, which is what makes it so compelling. The conditions are sometimes tricky and make the racing very tactical.

We are now halfway between the Paris and Los Angeles Olympics. Things are starting to fall into place, and the athletes have only one thing on their minds: the Los Angeles Games in two years. This shows in just how seriously the sailors are starting to size each other up…

Olympism is about extreme tenacity and precision: the difference of one metre could mean a podium finish. In Hyères, as in the other Sailing Grand Slam events, the very best, the very top of the world rankings, are here. The stakes are enormous, because everyone wants to show their nation that they are ready, that they are well-positioned for Los Angeles. This week, the races on the water will be fiercely contested.”

Véronique Bernardini, Mayor of Hyères

“Hyères is proud to be one of the five stops on the Sailing Grand Slam international circuit. This recognition positions our town as a centre of Olympic sailing. This edition will also be marked by the return of the event village to the port of Hyères. It is open to everyone and will offer many activities, including introductory sailing lessons for children and adults alike, as well as different ways for spectators to follow the races closely, notably through sea shuttles. Hyères is reaffirming its affinity to sailing and the sea, essential elements of its identity and dynamism.”

Josée Massi, President of the TPM

“The Hyères Olympic Week is a fundamental part of sailing’s international calendar, bringing together the world’s best athletes and offering the general public a fascinating spectacle, full of top sporting moments.

Because we are committed to bringing young and old closer to the sea, there will be many different activities to complement the racing. And to allow as many people as possible to be at the heart of the event, the Metropolitan Area will also provide sea shuttles, giving access to the race course. 1,800 people are expected on the water, and will experience the event up close! We have thought of this week as a moment of exhilaration, sharing, and discovery, so this event will appeal to all generations – both on land and at sea.”



Text Credits: FFVoile – SOF

Photo Credits: FFVoile – SOF / SailingEnergy

Video Credits: FFVoile – SOF / ICARUS Sports