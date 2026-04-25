7th Presidential International Yacht Races Begin with April 23rd Enthusiasm on the Bosphorus

The National Sovereignty Cup, the first leg of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Races, has officially commenced on the Istanbul Bosphorus, coinciding with the nationwide celebrations of April 23rd.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, and with the contributions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Youth and Sports—in collaboration with the Governorship of Çanakkale, the Gallipoli Historic Site Presidency, and TGA—this prestigious event kicked off with a vibrant display of maritime skill.

Highlights of the Bosphorus Leg

-International Participation: More than 500 athletes representing 14 different countries are competing in this year’s races.

-Fleet Size: Approximately 50 teams took to the water, turning the Bosphorus into a visual spectacle adorned with Turkish flags.

-Commemoration: The races began with a moment of silence in front of Dolmabahçe Palace in memory of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms.

-Competitive Conditions: Competitors battled wind and a challenging course for over three hours in a contest where tactical strategy was the deciding factor.

A Race of Respect for History

Following the completion of the Bosphorus stage for the National Sovereignty Cup, the fleet set sail toward Çanakkale. This special leg, organized to commemorate the 111th Anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory, serves as a tribute to the heroic epics of Turkish history.

-The Route: Crews will face a grueling 104-nautical-mile course.

-Sahil Güvenlik Cup: The first team to reach Çanakkale will be awarded the Coast Guard Cup.

-Zafer Cup: Racing will continue in the Dardanelles (Çanakkale Strait) on April 25th. After three days of intense competition, the winning team will claim the Victory (Zafer) Cup.

“The Presidential International Yacht Races are not just a sports organization; they are a prestige showcase demonstrating Türkiye’s maritime strength to the world.” — Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, President of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club.

The Road to the Championship

The 7th edition of the races will continue throughout the year, marking significant national milestones:

-Second Leg: To be held on May 19th (Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day).

-Third Leg: To be held on August 30th (Victory Day).

-The Grand Finale: The Republic Cup will take place on October 29th on the Istanbul Bosphorus.

Text Credits: Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club

Photo Credits: Omer Sehit & Cihan Okutan

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports