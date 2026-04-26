ATABAY CHALLENGERS BECOMES THE CHAMPION OF THE 7TH PRESIDENTIAL INTERNATIONAL YACHT RACE ÇANAKKALE STAGE

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye; with the contributions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Youth and Sports; and in cooperation with the Governorship of Çanakkale, the Directorate of the Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site, and TGA, the Çanakkale stage of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Race concluded with a magnificent ceremony. The Atabay Challengers team became the recipient of the “Line Honours” award by sailing from Istanbul and reaching Çanakkale the fastest, and won the “Çanakkale Cup” by achieving the best results in all three races within the stage.

Reached Çanakkale in 15 hours

The 7th Presidential International Yacht Race started from Istanbul with the enthusiasm of April 23. Over 500 athletes from 14 different countries created a visual feast in the Bosphorus. The crews competing for the National Sovereignty Cup completed the Bosphorus stage and set sail towards Çanakkale, this time starting the struggle for the “Coast Guard Cup”. Competing fiercely on a 140-nautical-mile course, Atabay Challengers was the first team to reach Çanakkale in 15 hours and 27 minutes, earning the “Line Honours” award.

Race of Respect for History

On April 25, the “Victory Cup” races, which serve as a tribute to our history’s epic woven with sacrifice and heroism, were held in the Dardanelles (Çanakkale Strait). The start of the races, accompanied by the Nusret Minelayer, was given by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Safa Koçoğlu Gürsoy, Governor of Çanakkale Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ömer Toraman, President of the Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site İsmail Kaşdemir, and President of the Presidential International Yacht Race Organization Committee Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu.

In her speech here, Deputy Minister Gürsoy stated that Türkiye is setting sail to the world through both its nature and sports tourism thanks to these races, saying, “We find this race very meaningful as it is organized with the motto ‘respect for history.’ Under the leadership of Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, we are expanding sports tourism in different areas in every city of our country, and we will continue to do so.”

Sporting activities in the Dardanelles will be increased

Governor Toraman also emphasized that Çanakkale is a very special province with its history and geography, stating, “We are striving to use the Dardanelles for all kinds of events. We are putting effort into increasing especially sporting activities.”

İsmail Kaşdemir, President of the Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site, also expressed great happiness in hosting the Presidential International Yacht Races on the anniversary of the Gallipoli Land Battles, adding that these yacht races have now become a globally followed and prestigious event. Noting that the Çanakkale stage of the races has a very distinct feature, Kaşdemir stated, “The Dardanelles has a historical atmosphere. It has natural beauty, but it has become even more beautiful with sailboats catching its wind. We always feel great happiness in bringing prestigious activities to Çanakkale and the people of Çanakkale.”

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, President of the Organization Committee, said, “Today in Çanakkale, we are in a geography where history changed. As all sailors, we are filled with greater pride and admiration. The first stage of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Races, the Çanakkale Cup, is being held under the name ‘Respect for History’. We express our deepest gratitude to our President for providing an environment where sailors and mariners can hoist their sails freely in these waters.”

Starting from the Çanakkale Pier, the competitors first saluted Corporal Seyit (Seyit Onbaşı), and then raced along the New Kordon, presenting an unforgettable visual feast to the people of Çanakkale.

Atabay Challengers became the champion

The winners of the races received their awards at a magnificent ceremony held in the evening at the Anadolu Hamidiye Redoubt Hangar. Racing in the ORC 0 category with the Orient Express 6 boat and placing first overall in the races held between April 23-25, Atabay Challengers won the championship in the “Çanakkale Cup”. The team, racing with the boat named Orient Express 6 skippered by Zeynep Atabay Taşkent, left the night with 4 trophies.

In the Çanakkale Cup, the Beymen Club Sailing Team, skippered by Ahmet Köroğlu, took second place in the ORC 0 category, while the Unilever Sailing Team, skippered by Engin Özgen, came in third. In the ORC 1 Category, Angels of CMC Holding, skippered by Oğuz Ayan, won first place, while Zacapa took second, and the Women’s Sailing Sports Club (Kadın Yelken Spor Kulübü) secured third. The winner of the ORC A Category was the On Digital Banking Burganbank Sailing Team, skippered by Cenk Tekkaya. BULLS Yatırım Sailing took second place, and the Yapı Kredi team won third. The Samsun Sailing team, skippered by Yusuf Tunç and Gökhan Kerem Bulut, won first place in the ORC B category, while ICA came in second. In the Çanakkale Cup’s Cruiser Class (Gezgin Sınıfı), TSK Spor Gücü, skippered by Muhammet Şahin, secured first place.

Winners of the Coast Guard Cup and the Gallipoli Victory Cup

The winners of the Coast Guard Cup, held between Istanbul and Çanakkale, are as follows:

ORC 0 First Place: Atabay Challengers-Orient Express 6, skippered by Zeynep Atabay Taşkent

ORC Best Corrected Time: BULLS Yatırım Sailing-Matrix, skippered by Murat Tan

ORC 1 First Place: Angels of CMC Holding-Game Changer, skippered by Oğuz Ayan

ORC A First Place: BULLS Yatırım Sailing-Matrix, skippered by Murat Tan

ORC B First Place: Samsun Sailing-SYS Yachting, skippered by Yusuf Tunç and Gökhan Kerem Bulut

Cruiser A First Place: TSK Spor Gücü-DHO Akova, skippered by Muhammet Şahin

The winners of the Gallipoli Victory Cup, held in the Dardanelles, are as follows:

ORC 0 First Place: Atabay Challengers-Orient Express 6, skippered by Zeynep Atabay Taşkent

ORC 0 Second Place: Unilever Sailing Team-Hedef Yelken 37, skippered by Engin Özgen

ORC 0 Third Place: TSK Spor Gücü-DHO Ariva, skippered by Murat Yavuzcan

ORC 1 First Place: Angels of CMC Holding-Game Changer, skippered by Oğuz Ayan

ORC 1 Second Place: Zacapa, skippered by Selim Kakış

ORC 1 Third Place: STM Sailing Team-Hedef Yelken 40, skippered by Yusuf Erce Demirtaş

ORC A First Place: On Digital Banking Burganbank Sailing Team-Extrem, skippered by Cenk Tekkaya

ORC A Second Place: BULLS Yatırım Sailing-Matrix, skippered by Murat Tan

ORC B First Place: ICA-Electron Cenk Tekkaya Maritime, skippered by Bartu Özsoy

ORC B Second Place: Samsun Sailing-SYS Yachting, skippered by Yusuf Tunç and Gökhan Kerem Bulut

Cruiser A First Place: TSK Spor Gücü-DHO Akova, skippered by Muhammet Şahin

Text Credits: Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club

Photo Credits: Omer Sehit & Cihan Okutan

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports