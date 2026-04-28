From the Mediterranean to the Gulf Coast: ClubSwan 28 Races on Two Continents

Giulio Gatti’s Anya Race and Dan Cheresh’s Extreme2 Crowned Champions

PENSACOLA, Florida, and BONIFACIO, France — This weekend, the ClubSwan 28 did something that only a truly global stage can do. While one fleet raced on the Gulf Coast of Florida, another raced in the Mediterranean — two events, two continents, running concurrently. The ClubSwan 28 Nations League is no longer a concept. It is a circuit.

In Bonifacio, France — a historic town perched atop the southernmost tip of the Mediterranean island of Corsica — Giulio Gatti’s Anya Race climbed from third to first on the final day to claim the title. On Pensacola Bay, Dan Cheresh’s Extreme2 closed out a weekend of relentlessly close racing to wave the champion’s flag. Two very different venues. One shared standard.



ClubSwan 28 Nations League USA | Pensacola Cup

Tucked under the magnolia trees, greeted by Southern manners and hospitality, the momentum for the new American ClubSwan 28 community grew. On the water, this fleet enjoys a collaborative learning environment with shared knowledge and very close racing. Off the water, it is a community building new relationships, as well as bringing old friends into the circle. Since the first-ever American ClubSwan events in Miami this winter, that culture has only deepened.

Pensacola Yacht Club hosted the final Florida event of the spring season, and the fleet delivered three days of racing that reinforced everything this class is building toward. Pensacola saw all the conditions — shifty light air, building breeze, and full planing conditions when the Gulf opened up. The fleet dodged thunderstorm cells and ultimately cancelled Sunday’s racing but not before the week had made its statement.

The racing was never predictable. Multiple race winners. Constant lead changes. On opening day, three boats crossed the finish line within a single second of each other.

By the final day, Extreme2 led overall — but only by two points over George Gamble’s My Sharona, the first-ever ClubSwan 28 owner in the United States. In the end, Dan Cheresh’s Extreme2 — a founding member of the American fleet, sailing with Doyle Sails’s Brad Boston, Abie McLaughlin, Zach Mason, and Zeke Horowitz — held on to take the title.

“Our team has really good chemistry together, and that was a big part of our ability to win. Our goal is the Worlds. This is a build-up,” said Cheresh. “It’s a new boat, a new class. Love the venue and sailing against great teams — so this win was really rewarding. The owners are great. The support they have for each other is real. Everybody knows each other. There’s a lot of camaraderie in this class.”

The weekend also welcomed new additions to the fleet. Mike Mayer’s Team Kashmir made an immediate impression in their ClubSwan 28 debut, finishing second in the heavy air finale on day two. The Magenta Project’s ClubSwan Academy team also joined the fleet in Pensacola. “Everybody’s been super welcoming and very helpful,” said Mayer. “Everyone’s really made us feel like this is a great fleet to be part of.” ”ClubSwan has ticked every box,” said Jeremy Wilmot. “they’re literally meeting you at the dock to fix it. And even with all those resources and organization — it still comes down to the culture that the sailors and teams create: We’ve got North, Quantum, and Doyle here, and everyone is very open. No secrets. No keeping cards close to your chest. At the end of the day you see all the owners having a beer together and all the crews just hanging out. That’s really good.”

“A couple people commented that they’re just not used to everybody sharing information, which I think is really cool with this fleet,” said Quantum Sails’s Scott Nixon. “It’s reinvigorated my sailing.”

ClubSwan 28 Nations League EU | Bonifacio Challenge

Eight races. Three points separating the podium. That margin tells the story of Bonifacio. Anya delivered a statement performance to open the European series.

The fleet spent three days navigating the demanding conditions of the Strait of Bonifacio, where wind off the land kept conditions shifty in both intensity and direction — and forced patience before it rewarded aggression. On day one, strong winds held the fleet ashore until sunset hour, when conditions eased below the class limit and racing began in 18-20 knots of breeze. Play Bigger dominated until the final downwind leg, where Anya Race and Black Swan moved through.

Day two brought lighter conditions, 8-12 knots, and four races. Play Bigger took the first two. Marcello and Black Swan answered. By the penultimate day, the top four boats were separated by just two points, and the title remained entirely open.

On the final day, Anya Race delivered a perfect performance. Winning the last race and climbing from third to first overall, Giulio Gatti secured the title with tactician Enrico Zennaro, Filippo Amonti, Samuel Naldi, and Jas Farneti. Play Bigger, penalized by an OCS in the final race, held on to finish second ahead of Black Swan on equal points.

Gatti is not new to this fleet. A stalwart of the ClubSwan 28 since the class launched three years ago, he is part of the wider Swan world — and also the owner of a Swan 48. His win in Bonifacio is the result of years of dedication to this circuit.

“it’s fantastic to have the ClubSwan 28 fleet back on the water”, said Luisa Bambozzi, ClubSwan General Manager from Bonifacio.

“There’s a real sense of energy among everyone, and launching the season alongside the EU and US circuit shows how much the class is growing internationally.”

That spirit extended to the fleet itself. “I want to welcome our newest ClubSwan 28 owner in Europe, Orlando Taddeo,” said Class President Al Ramadan. “The culture we have as a class is really growing and developing nicely.”

ClubSwan Academy Teams Up with the Magenta Project

“We love Magenta Project. We want to see more women in sailing, and it’s our mission to support them. Our whole organization is behind this,” said Federico Michetti. “We want more women to be part of the Swan community — as owners or just as crew. Seeing three all-female teams competing at this level, across two venues in one week, is something we are very proud of.”

“The goal is to get women into positions they usually wouldn’t access,” said Lena Weißkichel, Magenta Project Mentoring Lead and driver of the ClubSwan Academy team in Pensacola. “If you are a woman thinking about getting into race boat ownership, this is your place.”

Building Toward the Gold Cup

The American fleet now heads north to Newport, Rhode Island — the iconic summer sailing capital of USA. Three events are planned, beginning in June at the New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta. In parallel, the EU fleet continues another year of the European Nations League at Europe’s best venues. Then, in November, both fleets converge in Fort Lauderdale for the ClubSwan 28 Gold Cup at Pier 66.

The global chapter of the ClubSwan 28 is underway.