SailGP Returns to Bermuda’s Great Sound

12 international teams descend upon Bermuda – one of the most established, and iconic, destinations on the Rolex SailGP Championship calendar. Here’s what you need to know.

BERMUDA – The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix returns to the island’s crystal clear waters, after a year hiatus as the fifth stop of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship, bringing high-octane stadium racing to one of the world’s most iconic destinations. More than 5,000 spectators are expected to witness SailGP’s international fleet of teams battle for glory in identical F50s at speeds approaching 100 km/h.

This year’s event features an upgraded fan experience at Morgan’s Point, headlined by elevated waterfront seating and local artists DJ Rusty G and Kassie Cains. While the BONDS Flying Roos arrive in peak form following their victory at the inaugural Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix, the reigning 2025 Season champions Emirates Great Britain now trail behind by a seven-point gap as 12 international teams compete for national pride and the largest prize pot in the sport of sailing – U.S. $12.8 million.

BERMUDA RETURNS TO CENTER STAGE: A HIGH-SPEED SHOWDOWN ON ICONIC WATERS

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns to Bermuda, a venue synonymous with elite foiling performance and high-stakes tactical racing. Renowned for its pristine waters and fickle, breezy conditions, Bermuda has historically served as the backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the league’s history.

As the 2026 Season leaderboard begins to solidify, the technical course will reward aggressive precision while ruthlessly punishing minor errors. Twelve international teams will compete, though the Black Foils (New Zealand) remain sidelined as they continue extensive repairs following their Auckland incident.



BONDS FLYING ROOS ARRIVE AS CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES

Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos land in Bermuda riding a wave of clinical consistency, firmly entrenched at the top of the season standings. Following a dominant victory at the recent Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix last month, the Australian crew has mastered the art of converting strong starts into podium finishes.

The Aussies now look to extend their championship grip and fend off an increasingly competitive chasing pack, knowing a statement win in Bermuda could cement their status as the definitive team to beat in 2026.

SWEDEN’S ARTEMIS RACING TARGETS BACK-TO-BACK SUCCESS

Artemis (Sweden) enters the weekend with significant momentum after securing their first-ever SailGP podium at the Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix. Driver Nathan Outteridge, a veteran with deep experience navigating Bermuda’s unique wind patterns, characterized the breakthrough as “a big step in the right direction.”

The result marked Outteridge’s first event final since his return to the league, and a strong performance here could officially transform the Swedish squad from rising contenders into genuine title threats.

MOMENTUM RISING FOR U.S. SAILGP TEAM LEADING INTO HOME EVENTS

The U.S. SailGP Team has surged from a last-place finish in 2025 to a dominant third overall in the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship. Following a breakthrough event win in Sydney, driver Taylor Canfield credits this turnaround to a rigorous off-water process focused on data-driven preparation and consistent point-scoring.

Representing the United States on home waters in Bermuda and at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (May 30-31), Canfield and team remain focused on closing the gap with the league-leading Australians through disciplined execution and clear communication. With momentum building, the American squad is prepared to compete for the podium across the full range of wind conditions.



EMIRATES GREAT BRITAIN SEEK REDEMPTION AFTER RIO STUMBLE

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team arrives in Bermuda focused on a total reset following a shock result in Rio. Despite entering the previous event as championship leaders, the British crew endured a rare off-weekend, finishing at the bottom of the fleet.

Driver Dylan Fletcher was candid in his assessment, noting the team “didn’t sail well enough,” but with a formidable season record and proven success in Bermuda, the defending Rolex SailGP Champions are primed for a high-intensity rebound.



DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SPAIN SIGNAL RESURGENCE

After a turbulent start to the season, Spain’s Los Gallos are finding their form at a critical juncture. The reigning Bermuda champions, who secured a spectacular victory on these waters in 2024, are signaling a resurgence that threatens to disrupt the current standings. Aiming to turn their recent tactical gains into a statement result, the Spanish crew arrives focused on reclaiming their status as one of the league’s premier front-runners.



SAILGP 101 – HOW IT WORKS

SailGP is a global racing championship designed to redefine professional sailing. The league operates a centrally organized structure with identical, one-design F50 foiling catamarans and shared performance data, creating a genuinely level playing field where any team can win on their day.

Racing takes place in close-to-shore “stadium” environments, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and delivering a made-for-television broadcast product. Teams compete across multiple races per event, with points accumulated towards the overall championship standings. Only the top three teams progress to a winner-takes-all Final at each event, where execution under pressure is decisive.

WHERE TO WATCH

Fans can follow all the action from the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, across 12 major broadcast territories, including on CBS Sports Network (US) and TSN (Canada), as SailGP continues to grow its global audience. Coverage will be available in the UK (TNT Sports), in Brazil Globo and Band, France (Canal+), Germany (ZDF), Spain (Movistar), Italy (Sky Italia) and Sweden (TV4). Viewers in Australasia can watch via Fox Sports and SBS (Australia) and Three (New Zealand), while Great Sports will broadcast in China. In Bermuda , fans can watch live on Bermuda Broadcasting Company.

Racing gets underway at 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10. For the latest news, tickets, updates and broadcast information ahead of the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, visit SailGP.com/Bermuda .