Porto Rotondo Welcomes the ClubSwan Fleet

From 19 to 23 May, Sardinia hosts the Swan Porto Rotondo Challenge

The ClubSwan 28 fleet welcomes two new entries: Kidzink by Charlotte Borghesi and Aurora by Jonathan Samuelsson.

ClubSwan Spirit yachts will also join the event, reinforcing the atmosphere of hospitality, community and social gathering.

La Spezia, Italy – The one-design soul of the ClubSwan community continues its 2026 season. Following the spectacular opening regatta in Bonifacio, attention now turns to the Swan Porto Rotondo Challenge, organized by the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo together with Marina di Porto Rotondo and ClubSwan Racing.

For the Sardinian yacht club, this marks a debut event of particular significance during a milestone year for Nautor Swan, which celebrates its 60th anniversary. The celebrations will continue in June at the shipyard in Pietarsaari, coinciding with the departure of Tarantella, the very first Swan ever built, ahead of the Rolex Swan Cup scheduled for September.

Thanks to the continued support of its long-standing partners — Rolex, Official Timepiece and partner for over 40 years; Denza, Official Automotive Partner; Henri Lloyd, Official Technical Clothing Partner; and Banor, Wealth and Asset Management Partner — alongside the new partners, the Swan universe continues to be defined by performance, elegance and shared experience, where racing and lifestyle become one, and every event forms part of a broader story at sea.

The Swan

The Porto Rotondo event is conceived as a boutique regatta dedicated to the ClubSwan 28, 36, 42 and 43 classes, with the addition of the Swan Spirit division, emphasizing camaraderie and shared experiences alongside competition.

The ClubSwan 28 fleet continues to grow with the debut of two new teams: Kidzink, helmed by Charlotte Borghesi, and Aurora, led by Jonathan Samuelsson.

“We are proud of this event,” said Luisa Bambozzi, Managing Director of ClubSwan. “It further strengthens our relationship with Sardinia and its spectacular racing venues. Alongside the one-design fleet, we are pleased to welcome the Spirit yachts, expecting an atmosphere driven more by enjoyment and togetherness than by intense competition. This initiative is inspired by the spirit of the early Swan Cups, where sharing the experience mattered more than winning.”

The Sea

The regatta will take place on the well-established Porto Rotondo racecourse, a venue that over the years has hosted every Swan class. Its intimate marina allows owners and crews to experience a unique atmosphere, where life ashore and on the water naturally blend together.

“For the first time, the ClubSwan one-design fleet will race in the Gulf of Cugnana with the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo as its base,” said Corrado Fara, President of the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo. “This choice pays tribute to a club whose identity has always been deeply connected to sailing, organizational excellence and maritime culture. It is a great honor for us to welcome highly technical yachts and experienced crews to waters that are safe and ideally suited to this type of racing. The Swan Porto Rotondo Challenge confirms Porto Rotondo’s vocation as a world-class regatta venue and represents an important opportunity to promote the territory, nautical tourism and Sardinia’s sailing community.”

Matteo Molinas, Junior General Manager of Marina Porto Rotondo, added: “Hosting this event confirms the role of our marina as a dynamic infrastructure, capable not only of welcoming yachts but also of supporting high-profile sporting events. The presence of the Swan fleet is particularly meaningful for Porto Rotondo, as it combines excellence in yacht ownership, maritime culture and territorial promotion. Together with the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo and local partners, we are proud to contribute to an event that strengthens the destination’s image within the Mediterranean sailing scene.”

The Sailor

The ClubSwan Academy and the Magenta Team project, which debuted in Bonifacio, continues in Porto Rotondo. Two ClubSwan 36 yachts entered by the all-female Magenta Team will once again compete.

Sixteen women are competing across four events — Bonifacio, Porto Rotondo, Porto Rafael and the Rolex Swan Cup. Most are funding their own participation, demonstrating remarkable commitment and determination. They are not hobby sailors, but pioneers. The Magenta Project was created to dismantle the barriers preventing women from fully participating and advancing in sailing and throughout the wider marine industry.

The Spirit

Alongside the one-design racing, Porto Rotondo will also welcome yachts competing in the Swan Spirit division — owners who simply wish to spend time together on the water and ashore in the lead-up to the Rolex Swan Cup.

The ClubSwan family has now expanded across its three different identities: Racing, Legacy and Spirit. While the Legacy fleet prepares for its dedicated event in Capraia in late June, the Spirit division makes its debut in Porto Rotondo.

As always, the racing schedule will be complemented by a rich social programme that defines and distinguishes Swan events, including the opening ceremony, after-race gatherings and owners’ dinners.

Foto: ©ClubSwan Racing Srl