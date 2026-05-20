SailGP Takes Flight in Asia: Hong Kong Kicks Off 13-Event 2027 Season

The Rolex SailGP Championship has released its provisional 2027 Season calendar – beginning on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in January 2027. San Francisco returns after a season-long hiatus.

HONG KONG – SailGP, the most exciting racing on water, is coming to Asia’s World City – announcing Hong Kong as the season-opening showcase in its provisional 2027 calendar. Taking flight on Victoria Harbour on January 23-24 2027, the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix marks the sail racing championship’s most ambitious global expansion to date.

Hong Kong joins a 13-event calendar spanning Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. San Francisco also makes its return after a season-long hiatus – a second confirmed SailGP event in the United States in 2027.

Celebrating the news, SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts said, “SailGP’s 2027 Season represents a major step forward – reflecting both the scale of our ambition, and the strength of the demand we’re seeing from cities and partners globally wanting to be part of the championship.”

Framed by one of the world’s most recognizable skylines, the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix sets the tone for a global championship schedule that blends established host cities with strategic new markets.

Coutts continued, “Hong Kong is a world-class destination for SailGP – and a venue we expect to deliver strong commercial interest and an unmatched fan experience. Victoria Harbour is built for the close-to-shore stadium racing SailGP is becoming known for around the globe.”

The announcement is a key marker of SailGP’s ongoing international growth. “China represents a strategic long-term growth opportunity for SailGP,” said Coutts, “Given their rapid rise to be amongst the top countries in Olympic sailing, the strong existing audience interest, and the potential for a future team, we couldn’t be more excited to bring SailGP to Asia’s World City next January, alongside our partners globally and in the region.”

Mr. Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hong Kong, said, “The Hong Kong SailGP has been awarded with “M” Mark status, which recognizes SailGP as an event that meets the highest standards of pride and confirms Hong Kong’s status as a premier destination for high-octane international competition.

“This event will engage our local community in the exhilaration of world-class foiling catamarans, while offering a global stage to showcase our vibrant harbourfront, breathtaking skyline, and world-renowned hospitality, proving that Hong Kong is an unparallelled place to thrill and unwind.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the SailGP team and our dedicated partners who worked tirelessly to bring this spectacular event to our city. Today is just the beginning of an exciting journey toward race day.”

From Hong Kong, the Rolex SailGP Championship returns to Perth, Western Australia – one of SailGP’s fastest and most demanding race venues on the calendar.

After a North American swing through San Francisco, Bermuda, Halifax and New York, the championship moves to Europe for a packed summer schedule beginning with the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix – where close-to-shore racing and sold-out crowds have made the British event one of the standout stops on the calendar. From there, SailGP returns to Sassnitz on Germany’s Baltic coast and Valencia, Spain, before a final European destination in Italy – to be revealed later this month.

The season races to its finish with back-to-back events in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai, showcasing two of the championship’s most visually spectacular destinations. Rio’s dramatic coastline and high-energy atmosphere provide a fitting stage for the final push toward the championship decider, before SailGP returns to Dubai – a key commercial and strategic hub for the league. The destination of the Rolex SailGP Championship’s winner-takes-all Grand Final will be confirmed in the coming months.

Multiple events on the 2027 calendar will return in 2028 and beyond under multi-season hosting agreements, reflecting SailGP’s broader shift toward long-term venue partnerships and sustained investment in key markets. The approach provides greater certainty for teams, partners and host cities, while allowing the league to build deeper fan engagement and more impactful event experiences over time.

Each stop on the calendar brings a distinct identity to the championship with stadium-style racing in world-famous harbors. Together, they form a global sports and entertainment property designed to deliver a consistent annual calendar of events with exciting racing and premium experiences for fans and partners alike.

Tickets for 2027 Season events are on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to sign up to SailGP+ for exclusive pre-sale access and priority ticket opportunities – at SailGP.com/2027. Select dates and venues remain provisional at this time.

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ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP – 2027 SEASON CALENDAR

JAN 23-24 – Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix

FEB 2027 – Australia Sail Grand Prix | Perth

APR 3-4 – San Francisco Sail Grand Prix

MAY 1-2 – Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

MAY 15-16 – Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax

JUNE 5-6 – New York Sail Grand Prix

JULY 24-25 – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth

AUG 14-15 – Germany Sail Grand Prix | Sassnitz

SEP 4-5 – Spain Sail Grand Prix | Valencia

SEP 11-12 – Italy Sail Grand Prix

OCT 9-10 – Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix

NOV 20-21 – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World

NOV / DEC TBC – Rolex SailGP Championship 2027 Season Grand Final