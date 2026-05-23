The First Porto Rotondo Challenge has come to an End

Exciting races in Sardinian waters with the ClubSwan fleet.

The ClubSwan 28, with its dynamic fleet, once again confirmed itself as a fun and competitive class for owners who love speed, with Anya Race claiming overall victory in the division.

Other Classes winners: ClubSwan 36 – Cuordileone; ClubSwan 42 – Pez de Abril; ClubSwan 43 – 42+1.

ClubSwan Spirit group participated, featuring plenty of shared enthusiasm on the water and ashore

La Spezia – The Swan Porto Rotondo Challenge, an event organized by the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo together with Marina di Porto Rotondo and ClubSwan Racing, concluded with a final day full of excitement. It was a first for the Sardinian club and an event in an important season for the Nautor shipyard, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“After Bonifacio, ClubSwan continues its season in three new venues — Porto Rotondo, Porto Rafael and Naples — bringing our racing spirit to some of the Mediterranean’s most iconic destinations,” said CEO Giovanni Pomati . “Porto Rotondo perfectly reflected the ClubSwan identity: Owners, crews and partners come together not only to race, but to enjoy being part of something special — a combination of sport, friendship and passion for the sea.”

The week began with a tour of the sights of Porto Rotondo, particularly the Church of San Lorenzo. The festivities continued with the presence of Count Luigino Donà delle Rose at the ClubSwan Party on Friday evening.

One of the most important presences was the Fondazione Sanlorenzo, which is working on a particular project that regards the small islands.

“Fondazione Sanlorenzo’s participation in the Swan Porto Rotondo Challenge represents a special opportunity to share its mission in a setting that deeply reflects our values” said Cecilia Perotti “Sardinia is an extraordinary territory and a symbol of resilience: its small islands represent exactly the kind of places Fondazione Sanlorenzo works to protect, communities that deserve to remain alive, connected, and full of opportunity. Being here confirms our strong connection with this land and the importance of supporting and enhancing areas that, thanks to their uniqueness, continue to attract world-class sporting events and international regattas, while also promoting culture, sustainability, and local development.”

The Porto Rotondo event has been conceived as a boutique regatta dedicated to the ClubSwan 28, 36, 42 and 43 classes, with the addition of the Swan Spirit division, emphasizing camaraderie and shared experiences alongside competition.

The ClubSwan 28 fleet delivered a series of sparkling regattas under the Sardinian sun and wind, and continues to grow with the debut of two new teams: Kidzink, helmed by Charlotte Borghesi, and Aurora, led by Jonathan Samuelsson.

In the ClubSwan 42 / 43 final ranking Pez the Abril owned by José Maria Meseguer won clearly as did in Bonifacio.

Cuordileone owned by Edoardo Ferragamo fought for the higher step of the podium with Fra Martina of Edoardo Pavesio.

Short ranking in the ClubSwan 28 with a small advantage of Anya Race owned by Giulio Gatti won the duel with Swing of Keisuke Suzuki. Third Marcello by Philippe Ligot. Jonathan Samuelson aboard Aurora, at his first event, won a regatta demonstrating that ClubSwan 28 is easy to learn.

On day 1 completed two races for the ClubSwan 36 fleet and 42/43 with wind around ten knots.

On day two, 2 races for ClubSwan 36 and 42/43 and three races for ClubSwan 28, wind around 6 knot increasing.

On day 3: one coastal race to Mororiotto for the Spirit division, wind started 9 knot decreasing. Two races for the One Design fleet.

The regatta was on the well-established Porto Rotondo racecourse in the Gulf of Cugnana, a venue that over the years has hosted every Swan class. Its intimate marina allows owners and crews to experience a unique atmosphere, where life ashore and on the water naturally blend together.

The ClubSwan Academy and the Magenta Team project, which debuted in Bonifacio, continued in Porto Rotondo. The two ClubSwan 36 yachts entered by the all-female Magenta Team have competed in the ClubSwan36 class.

Alongside the One-Design racing, Porto Rotondo also welcomed yachts competing in the Swan Spirit division, owners who simply wish to spend time together on the water and ashore in the lead-up to the Rolex Swan Cup. The winner of the particular ranking, they compete only with white sails, has been won by Swan 48 II Stratos from USA.

This was the first debut of the new ClubSwan family, now expanded across its three different identities: Racing, Legacy and Spirit. While the Legacy fleet prepares for its dedicated event in Capraia in late June (19-21) , the Spirit division did its debut in Porto Rotondo.

As always, the racing schedule has been complemented by a rich social programme that defines and distinguishes all the Swan events, including the opening ceremony, after-race gatherings and owners’ dinners.

The celebrations of this special year for Nautor Swan, will continue in June at the shipyard in Pietarsaari, coinciding with the departure of Tarantella, the very first Swan ever built, ahead of the Rolex Swan Cup scheduled for September in Porto Cervo.

Thanks to the continued support of its long-standing partners: Rolex, Official Timepiece and partner for over 40 years; Denza, Official Automotive Partner; Henri Lloyd, Official Technical Clothing Partner; and Banor, Wealth and Asset Management Partner, alongside the new partners, the Swan universe continues to be defined by performance, elegance and shared experience, where racing and lifestyle become one, and every event forms part of a broader story at sea.