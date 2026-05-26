SailGP returns to New York to Kick Off its Summer of Sports

The Rolex SailGP Championship heads to New York for one of the most iconic stops on the calendar, with the fleet set to race against the backdrop of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. Here’s what you need to know.

NEW YORK – Kicking off the city’s blockbuster summer of sports, SailGP returns to the world’s greatest stage this weekend for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (May 30-31), marking the sixth stop of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship. Set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic skylines, more than 6,000 spectators are expected to gather for a dynamic weekend of elite racing and premium entertainment on the Hudson.

On the water, fans on the perimeter spectator boats will get an exclusive, front-row seat to fast, physical and unpredictable racing as identical F50 foiling catamarans fly at speeds up to 60 mph. With national pride, personal glory, and the sport’s record $12.8 million prize purse on the line, 12 of the league’s 13 international teams will take to the startline, with the Black Foils still out due to extensive, ongoing F50 repairs.

All eyes will be on the championship leaderboard as the BONDS Flying Roos look to defend their first-place standing after back-to-back victories in Rio and Bermuda, while the U.S. SailGP Team hunts for a podium finish in front of an energized New York crowd.

NEW YORK TAKES CENTER STAGE – SAILGP RETURNS TO THE HUDSON

The Rolex SailGP Championship is set to descend on New York for one of the most visually spectacular stops on the global calendar, with the high-tech fleet racing directly against the iconic backdrop of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

Competing on the Hudson River presents a brutal, high-stakes tactical challenge for the athletes, where shifting urban breezes, strong river currents, and tightly compressed race boundaries demand split-second decision-making and flawless crew communication. As the championship reaches its halfway mark and the season standings tighten, New York represents a critical, make-or-break opportunity for teams desperate to build momentum heading into the back half of the season.

BONDS FLYING ROOS CHASING THIRD CONSECUTIVE VICTORY

Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos arrive in New York as the undisputed team to beat, sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard after securing back-to-back event victories for the first time in four seasons.

The Australians continue to set the fleet benchmark by pairing their trademark consistency with aggressive race execution and unmatched tactical composure. Their ability to cleanly manage extreme pressure during winner-take-all podium finals has been the defining feature of their recent success, and another dominant performance on the Hudson would further cement their status as the definitive championship frontrunners.

U.S. SAILGP TEAM RETURNS HOME IN THE HUNT

The U.S. SailGP Team arrives at its highly anticipated home event sitting fourth overall in the championship standings, continuing a steady and impressive upward trajectory through the opening phase of the season. Backed by increasingly confident performances and improved consistency across the fleet races, the American crew is primed to capitalize on local knowledge and the electric energy of the home crowd.

With the immense pressure and excitement of racing in front of a passionate New York audience, a breakthrough weekend on home waters could provide the defining, podium-clinching catalyst for their 2026 campaign.

LOS GALLOS SURGE INTO TITLE CONTENTION

Spain’s Los Gallos head to New York riding a massive wave of momentum after another standout performance in Bermuda elevated them to second on the season leaderboard. Following a devastating setback that forced them to miss the season opener in Perth due to severe F50 damage sustained in training, Spain has mounted an incredible resurgence, finishing either second or third at every single event they have contested in 2026. Their rapid ascent has transformed them into genuine championship contenders as the season enters this pivotal stretch, igniting a fierce, must-watch rivalry between Los Gallos and the frontrunning BONDS Flying Roos.

GERMANY BUILDING BELIEF AFTER BREAKTHROUGH RESULT

Germany heads to New York with renewed confidence and a completely revitalized playbook after securing its historic first event final appearance of the season in Bermuda. Following a difficult and frustrating start to their 2026 campaign, Erik Heil’s team looked entirely transformed at the last event, combining sharp, aggressive starting-line execution with smart tactical strategy to secure multiple podium race finishes. This breakthrough performance successfully lifted Germany two places on the overall season leaderboard, proving they now have the speed and belief to mix it up with the established heavyweights of the fleet.

SAILGP 101 – HOW IT WORKS

SailGP is a global racing championship designed to redefine professional sailing. The league operates a centrally organized structure with identical, one-design F50 foiling catamarans and shared performance data, creating a genuinely level playing field where any team can win on their day.

Racing takes place in close-to-shore “stadium” environments, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and delivering a made-for-television broadcast product. Teams compete across multiple races per event, with points accumulated towards the overall championship standings. Only the top three teams progress to a winner-takes-all Final at each event, where execution under pressure is decisive.

WHERE TO WATCH

Fans can follow all the action from the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, across major broadcast territories, including on CBS Sports Network (U.S.) and TSN (Canada), as SailGP continues to grow its global audience. Coverage will be available in the UK (TNT Sports), in Brazil Globo and Band, France (Canal+), Germany (ZDF), Spain (Movistar), Italy (Sky Italia) and Sweden (TV4). Viewers in Australasia can watch via Fox Sports and SBS (Australia) and Three (New Zealand), while Great Sports will broadcast in China.

Racing gets underway at 3:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. For the latest news, tickets, updates and broadcast information ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, visit SailGP.com/NewYork .