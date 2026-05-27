DS Automobiles SailGP Team France aims to consolidate its Top 5 position as Akademy sailor Enzo Balanger steps into the wing trimmer role

Martin Keruzoré for K-Challenge

MUBADALA NEW YORK SAIL GRAND PRIX

NEW YORK – DS Automobiles SailGP Team France is preparing to compete this weekend at the prestigious Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, taking place May 30–31 on the Hudson River beneath the Manhattan skyline. Despite a challenging period marked by the injuries of wing trimmers Leigh McMillan and Glenn Ashby, the French team currently sits fifth overall in the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship standings, having gained one position following the Bermuda event.

For the New York event, the French squad will rely on Enzo Balanger, a young French talent from the K-Challenge Akademy, who will make his SailGP racing debut as wing trimmer. Adding to the challenge this weekend, no practice racing will be held on Friday, meaning teams will head straight into competition from the opening races on Saturday.

Enzo Balanger: from the Akademy project to the SailGP F50 cockpit

2025 Moth World Champion Enzo Balanger has established himself over recent years as one of the most exciting young talents in international foiling. Developed in part through the K-Challenge Akademy, he notably competed in the most recent Youth America’s Cup and has benefited from comprehensive sporting and technical support from K-Challenge and its partners.

His world title, secured in Malcesine, Italy, marked a historic milestone for French sailing, as no French sailor had previously won this ultra-demanding discipline traditionally dominated by the sport’s Anglo-Saxon foiling powerhouses.

During that championship, Balanger finished ahead of several international SailGP and America’s Cup stars, including Tom Slingsby, Diego Botin, Dylan Fletcher and Giles Scott.

Already integrated for several months into the DS Automobiles SailGP Team France development program, Enzo has also taken part in multiple training sessions onboard the French F50, allowing him to discover various onboard roles and accelerate his learning on these extreme foiling platforms.

A reshaped but determined team

Liv McKay will once again step in as strategist in place of Manon Audinet, who continues her rehabilitation following the Auckland incident. Manon will nevertheless be present in New York as she progressively reintegrates with the team environment.

A legendary venue in the heart of Manhattan

The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix once again promises a spectacular show against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. On the waters of Upper New York Bay, teams will face potentially highly unstable conditions, with wind funneling effects created by the skyscrapers and the strong Hudson River current adding to the complexity.

In this demanding environment, DS Automobiles SailGP Team France continues to build momentum despite the many adjustments made in recent weeks. Fully engaged in the championship battle, the French squad heads to New York determined to keep progressing on one of the most iconic racecourses in SailGP.

Quentin Delapierre, Driver – DS Automobiles SailGP Team France:

“It’s always incredible to race in New York between Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. It’s one of the most iconic Sail Grand Prix events on the calendar and we have some great memories here, especially reaching the Final last year.

We’ve had a lot of setbacks since the start of the season, which has forced us to constantly adapt and rethink certain aspects of the team’s organization and strategy.

We’re coming to New York with the goal of improving race after race and getting as close as possible to the best result we can achieve. Enzo Balanger will take on the wing trimmer role and this is a fantastic opportunity for him. I’m convinced he’ll make the most of it.

It’s definitely going to be a major challenge with no training day on Friday, but I genuinely believe we can put together a strong weekend and place ourselves in a good position heading into Sunday’s Final.”

Enzo Balanger, Wing Trimmer – DS Automobiles SailGP Team France:

“I’ve been around the team for several months, even several years now, in a development and training role. I know the level this team can reach when everything is working at 100%, and I know what it’s capable of. The season hasn’t been easy with the successive injuries, so for me it’s obviously a huge source of pride to now have the opportunity to step onboard as wing trimmer while Leigh McMillan recovers.

This is certainly one of the biggest challenges of my career so far, and I honestly can’t wait. In New York, we won’t have a training day, which makes things even more demanding, but I’ve been working toward this moment for months. Over the last few days, I’ve pushed even harder to be as ready as possible and give everything from this very first Grand Prix.”

Heading to New York

The arrival of Enzo Balanger opens a new chapter for the French squad, which continues to demonstrate adaptability and resilience during an especially intense season. Combining youth, experience and ambition, DS Automobiles SailGP Team France heads into the New York weekend focused on continuing to build, improve collectively and stay in the rhythm of the championship.

RANKING ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON 2026

BONDS FLYING ROOS, Tom Slingsby – 45 pts EMIRATES GBR, Dylan Fletcher – 35 pts LOS GALLOS, Diego Botin – 34 pts US. SAILGP TEAM, Taylor Canfield – 31 pts DS TEAM FRANCE, Quentin Delapierre – 25 pts GERMANY BY DEUTSCHE BANK, Erik Heil – 23 pts ARTEMIS, Nathan Outteridge – 23 pts

8.RED BULL ITALY, Phil Robertson – 18 pts

9.ROCKWOOL RACING, Nicolai Sehested – 18 pts

10.NORTHSTAR, Giles Scott – 12 pts

11.EXPLORA SWISS, Sébastien Schneiter – 7 pts MUBADALA BRAZIL, Martine Grael – 7 pts BLACK FOILS, Peter Burling – 2 pts

TEAM DS TEAM FRANCE SAISON 2026

◻︎Quentin Delapierre / driver

◻︎Manon Audinet / strategist (replaced by Liv McKay)

◻︎Enzo Balanger / wing trimmer

◻︎Jason Saunders / flight controler

◻︎Olivier Herlédant / grinder

◻︎Bruno Mourniac / grinder

◻︎Timothé Lapauw / grinder

◻︎Amélie Riou / reserve athlete

◻︎Philippe Presti / Team Manager

◻︎Philippe Mourniac / Head of Coach

◻︎Lucas Delcourt / Data Analyst

ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 CALENDAR

Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix I 17-18 janvier

ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix I 14-15 février

KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix I 28 février-1er mars

Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix I 11-12 avril

Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix I 9-10 mai

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix I 30-31 mai

Halifax Sail Grand Prix I 20-21 juin

EMIRATES Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Portsmouth I 26-27 juillet

Rockwool Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz I 22-23 août

Sail Grand Prix d’Espagne I TBC

Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix I 19-20 septembre

EMIRATES Dubai Sail Grand Prix I 21-22 novembre

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix I 28-29 novembre 2026