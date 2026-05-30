High-Stakes on the Hudson: Rolex SailGP Championship Readies for Unpredictable New York Showdown

Light, turbulent winds and intense river currents set the stage for a tactical battle in the heart of New York City – with the U.S. SailGP Team hunting for a podium breakthrough on home waters.

NEW YORK – The Rolex SailGP Championship has officially landed in New York, kicking off the highly-anticipated Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix this weekend (May 30-31, 2026). Athletes from twelve international teams will provide fans a high-stakes, high-speed showdown at a pivotal stage in the season – all set in front of the Manhattan Skyline and Statue of Liberty.

The sixth stop of a 13-event global calendar, New York marks a critical midway point of the season, where teams will look to solidify their place in the championship fight – or risk being left behind.

New York is well established as one of the most brutal and unforgiving venues on the Rolex SailGP Championship calendar. The tight boundaries of the urban racetrack and strong river currents will force teams to make split-second decisions while racing identical F50 catamarans at speeds exceeding 60 mph.

Compounding the challenge, the Hudson’s usual steady sea breezes will be absent this weekend – replaced by highly turbulent offshore winds traveling across Manhattan’s skyscrapers to create an unstable environment of dramatic puffs and sudden lulls.

Home-favorite U.S. SailGP Team sits just outside the podium group and firmly in the championship hunt. Driver Taylor Canfield said the team was ready to leverage the home buzz. “With the conditions we have coming up tomorrow, it’s going to be full of noise and super exciting,” said Canfield.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities around the track, so races are never going to be over,” Canfield continued. “We’re going to keep pushing all the way around. Obviously, we want to eliminate the bad moments, but if we do have them, we’ll keep pushing and try to get those points back.”

International heavyweights Tom Slingsby and the BONDS Flying Roos arrive chasing a third consecutive event victory, riding a wave of momentum the last two events. However, the Australians face a fierce threat from Spain’s Los Gallos , led by driver Diego Botín, as well as reigning Rolex SailGP Champions Emirates GBR.

Slingsby said: “It’s a long season, and we’re sailing really well. But as we know in SailGP, it’s a game of confidence, team culture and everyone coming together. The difference is confidence and a good vibe in the team, and we have that at the moment.”

Teams outside the podium group approach New York as an opportunity to earn critical points and move up the standings – before it’s too late. That includes the Germany SailGP Team by Deutsche Bank, currently sixth after a breakthrough weekend in Bermuda.

“We’re catching up,” said driver Erik Heil-Kosegarten. “I feel we’re getting closer in many areas, and we’re sailing pretty well through the fleet.”

Earlier today, New Zealand’s Black Foils confirmed their return for next month’s Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax (June 20-21, 2026).

The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix officially gets underway this weekend, with racing starting at 3:30 p.m. local time on both Saturday and Sunday. Limited remaining tickets are available at SailGP.com/NewYork , and US fans can catch comprehensive live coverage across CBS Sports.