Survival of the Fastest: Spain Conquers Chaotic New York Start

NEW YORK – Opening day of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix delivered a chaotic shootout as teams battered wet and wild conditions on the Hudson. Gusts of up to 40km/h wreaked havoc on the fleet – as only three teams competed due to extreme winds limiting pre-race craning operations.

Four F50 catamarans were launched – Australia, Emirates GBR, Spain and the U.S. – determined by championship standings; however, only three made the startline after the Bonds Flying Roos suffered a dramatic pre-race nosedive caused by a hydraulic issue on-board.

Competing on home waters for the first time this season, U.S. SailGP Team driver Taylor Canfield said: “It was very gusty – just a crazy racecourse. At times, it was fully under control and everything felt normal. Then you’re bearing away in a 20-plus knot puff, doing nearly 100 km/h coming into a rock wall, and you need to drop the board and gybe the boat. But the guys did a great job. Obviously, not having that warm-up lap was not the best for us, but we were pushing hard around the racetrack.”

Three races were staged, with home favorite the U.S. SailGP finishing last (third of three boats) in races two and three, after being unable to compete in race one.

Instead, opening day in New York belonged to the two chasing heavyweights – Emirates GBR and Los Gallos – who traded blows in a masterclass of high-speed overtakes and tactical execution. Emirates Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher claimed the opening race, but Spain’s Diego Botín mastered the wind and waves to win the second and third.

A fresh, northerly breeze cutting directly over Manhattan skyscrapers created highly turbulent, gusty, and shifty conditions across the racecourse. A set up Rolex SailGP Season 4 Champion Diego Botín called “super tough.”

“To be honest, with all the problems with the cranes, the stress was high,” Botín said. “The conditions also required the 24-meter wing, which makes the boat way harder to sail in these conditions than anything else. So it was a lot of stress, but then we came out, and luckily we got some races in, brought the boat back in one piece, and had some spectacular sailing, so it was very nice.”

And while it wasn’t the opening day teams hoped for, the energy from the shoreline never wavered.

U.S. SailGP Team strategist Anna Weis said: “It was super cool knowing that everybody was out there wanting to see us race. It was really special. The sun was out shining and the views of Lady Liberty and Manhattan were in the background.”

All teams now prepare for Championship Sunday – and their chance to make their mark in front of Governor’s Island and the Manhattan skyline. Repairs to the Bonds Flying Roos F50 catamaran are ongoing.

Racing tomorrow – Sunday May 31 – begins at 3:30 p.m. local time. Find out more at SailGP.com/NewYork, U.S. fans can catch comprehensive live coverage across CBS Sports Network and while fans from afar can check SailGP.com/how-to-watch for details.