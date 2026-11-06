ENZO BALANGER HEADS TO PERTH TO DEFEND HIS MOTH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

A product of the K-Challenge Akademy, the reigning World Champion and 2026 European Champion is aiming for a second consecutive world title in Australia, bringing valuable experience gained at the highest level through K-Challenge’s SailGP and America’s Cup programmes.

One year after becoming the first French sailor in history to win the Moth World Championship, Enzo Balanger returns to the international elite of the class in Perth, Australia, determined to defend his world title. From 6 November, the K-Challenge athlete will be looking to reaffirm his position among the world’s leading sailors in this spectacular and highly demanding foiling class.

Defending a historic world title

On 13 July 2025, on Lake Garda in Italy, Enzo Balanger made French sailing history by becoming the first French sailor to be crowned Moth World Champion. His remarkable victory came against a fleet of 137 competitors representing 25 nations, including several Olympic champions and leading names from the America’s Cup and SailGP.

With five race wins from ten races, the Frenchman secured the title with a 12-point advantage over Australia’s Tom Slingsby, one of the most accomplished sailors in international sailing.

Since then, Balanger has continued to demonstrate his outstanding form. Last June, in L’Escala, Spain, he added the European Championship title to his achievements, winning eight of the eleven races sailed. Another commanding performance that naturally places him among the favourites for the 2026 World Championship.

A new challenge on Australian waters

Hosted by Mounts Bay Sailing Club on the Swan River in Perth, this year’s World Championship will once again bring together the world’s leading Moth sailors. The Moth is a single-handed foiling dinghy capable of lifting clear of the water and reaching speeds approaching 35 knots.

The competition promises to be particularly intense, with a smaller fleet than last year but one packed with highly experienced specialists. Balanger expects the top 10 to 15 competitors to be closely matched, with the smallest details likely to make the difference: boat handling, wind reading and technical precision.

The forecast of strong winds will add another layer of difficulty. On these highly demanding boats, sailors will need to strike the right balance between speed, risk-taking and protecting their equipment from the considerable loads involved.

Enzo Balanger, 2025 Moth World Champion and 2026 European Champion:

“I’m coming into this championship in a really positive frame of mind. My preparation has gone well, despite a few challenges and some equipment breakages, which are part of sailing these boats. Everything is now fixed and I’m really happy with how I’ve been performing on the water. Everything is looking good for a great regatta!

“It looks like we’re going to have some strong winds, and I can’t wait to get racing. The main challenge will be finding the right balance between performance and risk: pushing the boat hard to go fast without breaking anything. With such a competitive fleet at the top of the Moth class, it will all come down to the smallest details.”

From the K-Challenge Akademy to F50s, AC40s and AC75s: progressing towards the highest level

At 26, Enzo Balanger represents a new generation of French sailors making their mark on the international foiling circuit. A graduate of the K-Challenge Akademy, a development pathway dedicated to identifying and supporting young talent and female sailors towards the highest level, he has taken another significant step forward in his career since winning the world title in 2025.

That achievement helped open the door to K-Challenge’s two major international programmes: DS Automobiles SailGP Team France and La Roche-Posay Racing Team, the French challenger for the 38th America’s Cup.

Having competed in the Youth America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024, Balanger has continued to develop his skills aboard some of the most advanced boats in modern sailing. These include the SailGP F50, on which he made his Grand Prix debut in New York in May 2026, and, more recently, La Roche-Posay Racing Team’s AC40 and AC75 yachts.

This experience has given him a fresh perspective on high-performance sailing as he approaches another World Championship. Although he has spent less time sailing the Moth than during his title-winning preparation in 2025, his time aboard these different boats has provided valuable technical knowledge and a broader understanding of foiling performance.

His progression perfectly reflects the ambition of the K-Challenge Akademy: to support emerging talent in their development and create opportunities to compete at the very highest level of international sailing.

In Perth, Enzo Balanger will be looking to draw on that experience as he targets a second consecutive world title and another chapter in French foiling history.