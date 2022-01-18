The Italian Sea Group: Admiral GECO riceve dal RINA il riconoscimento quale M/Y più silenzioso del 2020 nella classe Comfort

Marina di Carrara-Admiral GECO, yacht di 55m della flotta The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, ha ricevuto dall’ente RINA il riconoscimento quale superyacht più silenzioso del 2020 nella classe Comfort, raggiungendo il punteggio massimo per l’assenza di rumori e di vibrazioni a bordo.

Questo importante riconoscimento rappresenta per The Italian Sea Group un’ulteriore conferma degli standard qualitativi sempre più elevati dei suoi ultimi motoryacht.

“Sono molto soddisfatto di aver raggiunto per la seconda volta un primato che ci rende orgogliosi sia sotto il profilo progettuale sia sotto quello produttivo – commenta Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group – I successi non sono mai generati da una sola persona, ma da un’eccellente sinergia di competenze che in questo caso hanno assicurato un grande risultato. Ringrazio l’ente RINA per l’imponente professionalità e impegno nell’accompagnarci al conseguimento di ambiziosi obiettivi.”

“Abbiamo collaborato fin dall’inizio con il cantiere per far sì che il M/Y Geco raggiungesse i massimi standard previsti dai nostri regolamenti – afferma Paolo Moretti, CEO di RINA.

Un risultato di silenziosità, grazie all’abbattimento di rumore e vibrazione, mai raggiunto prima su una nave di queste dimensioni. E’ stata un’operazione ingegneristica molto complessa, considerando la scelta delle migliori materie prime, la progettazione con strumenti molto evoluti, la simulazione virtuale fino alla costruzione che ha portato ad una certificazione di eccellenza.”

Sviluppato internamente dal dipartimento R&D dell’azienda con l’Art Director Gian Marco Campanino, il M/Y Geco, con il suo design estremamente accattivante e innovativo, ha ottenuto questi risultati grazie alle approfondite analisi in fase di progettazione da parte dei consulenti del Rina, alla progettazione esecutiva dell’Ufficio Tecnico e alle capacità realizzative del Cantiere.

In particolare, durante la costruzione è stata posta particolare attenzione all’installazione di tutti i macchinari e strumentazioni di bordo, con riferimento sia alla scelta della posizione che alla tipologia di supporti elastici antivibranti. L’analisi dettagliata del rumore e delle vibrazioni attraverso il calcolo SEA e FEM ha consentito di ottimizzare l’isolamento e la distribuzione dello scarico e sono stati eseguiti numerosi test a bordo per verificare l’effettivo fattore di smorzamento dei materiali.

Particolare attenzione è stata riservata all’eliminazione del rumore del ponte inferiore nella condizione all’ancora e durante la navigazione notturna, in modo da garantire il massimo comfort a tutti gli ospiti ed equipaggio. Anche i sistemi di ventilazione e condizionamento sono stati studiati e realizzati ad hoc con l’obiettivo di limitare rumori e vibrazioni ma al tempo stesso di garantire le performance e la capacità di raffreddamento/riscaldamento necessaria per tutti gli ambienti.

La cerimonia di premiazione si è tenuta lunedì 17 gennaio presso la TISG Academy nel rigoroso rispetto di tutte le norme anti Covid-19.

EN

The Italian Sea Group: Admiral GECO receives the RINA Comfort Class Award as the most silent M/Y of 2020



Marina di Carrara-Admiral GECO, 55m yacht in the fleet of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the luxury yachting industry, was awarded by RINA as the most silent super-yacht of 2020 in Comfort Class, reaching the highest score for the absence of noise and vibration on board.

Such an important reward represents for The Italian Sea Group an additional confirmation of the ever-improving high qualitative standards of its latest motoryachts.

“I am very satisfied for having achieved, for the second time, a record which makes us proud on both a design and production perspective – comments Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group Founder & CEO – Successes are never born from just one person, but stem from an excellent synergy of skills and competences that in this case have secured a great result. I thank the RINA institution for the impressive professionality and commitment to accompany us in the path towards ambitious objectives.”

“We have collaborated from the start, to ensure that M/Y Geco would reach the maximum standards in our regulations. – affirms Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA. A result of quietness, thanks to the reduction of noise and vibration, never before achieved on a ship of these dimensions. It has involved a complex engineering effort, picking the best raw materials, designing with the latest developed tools, such a virtual simulation up to construction which has led to an excellence certification.”

Developed by the Company’s internal R&D department with Art Director Gian Marco Campanino, M/Y Geco, with its extremely appealing and innovative design, has achieved such results thanks to the in-depth analysis carried out by Rina consultants during the planning stage, to the executive design of the Engineering Office and the Shipyard’s production capabilities.

In particular, during construction, the utmost attention has been paid to the installation of all machinery and on-board equipment, in relation to both the position and the type anti-vibration elastic supports. The detailed analysis of noise and vibration through the SEA and FEM calculations has allowed to optimise isolation and exhaust distribution, and numerous tests have been carried out on board to verify the effective material damping factor.

Special attention has been paid to the elimination of noise in the lower deck in anchor conditions and during night cruising, as to grant maximum comfort to guests and crew. The

ventilation systems have also been studied and realised ad hoc with the objective to limit noise and vibration while at the same time grant the necessary cooling/heating performances and capabilities in all environments.

The award ceremony has been held on Monday, January 17th in the TISG Academy respecting all the COVID-19 regulations.