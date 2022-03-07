YARE, international event for the superyacht industry players, enriched with a new format on 2022– B2B booster by NAVIGO and RINA TRAINING DAY

Given the great demand coming from the companies of the YARE network, in 2022 the Organizer NAVIGO has added an additional business day to the calendar in order to expand the opportunities to do business networking and increase the number of direct contacts.

Besides the usual activities – B2C with yacht captains & workshops on industry related topics- (16th and the 17th of March) – YARE 2022 introduces an extra day on the 18th of March, also thanks to the partnership with SEATEC Exhibition. The program includes:

https://sea-tec.it/

Morning: RINA Training Day. Professional Seminars organized and powered by RINA Italian Register. The seminars will address the following topics: “Innovation Technology Alternative Fuel For Yachting” & “Cyber Security & Yachting”- Free for all YARE attendees. Registration needed on YARE website – link at the button below.

Venue: Carrarafiere Exhibition ground. H: 9.00 am – 1.00 pm. Professional credits granted by the Order of Engineers.

Afternoon: B2B Booster powered by NAVIGO. B2B meetings between companies of the supply chain and technical representatives of local shipyards. (4 meetings/company). The B2B will take place in Viareggio at Polo Nautico. Participation fee, for YARE attendees only 300,00 €/company. Click on the button to download the form.

Farewell cocktail at NCA Shipyard in Carrara. Free for all YARE attendees.

For further information, contact us as soon as possible!

