ICS lancia la Carta della diversità marittima e dell’inclusione

Londra: L’International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), che rappresenta oltre l’80% della flotta mercantile mondiale, in occasione della Giornata internazionale della donna (IWD) lancia la Carta della diversità marittima e dell’inclusione

La Carta è stata creata per incoraggiare le compagnie di navigazione a migliorare e rivedere annualmente le loro pratiche di diversità e inclusione e creare opportunità per tutti, indipendentemente da sesso, razza, origine etnica, nazionalità, disabilità, età, orientamento sessuale, identità di genere o religione. Il Rapporto 2021 sulla forza lavoro dei marittimi rileva che meno del 2% dei marittimi sono donne.

È stato sviluppato in 18 mesi, in collaborazione con l’ICS Diversity Panel e il Women’s Panel, composto da rappresentanti di compagnie di navigazione, enti di beneficenza e sindacati di tutto il mondo, e ha ricevuto input e sostegno dall’International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).

Karin Orsel, CEO MF Shipping Group, Chair of ICS Diversity Panel, ha commentato: “Ero una delle poche donne nel settore marittimo quando sono entrata a far parte del settore a 23 anni. Il settore ha fatto molti miglioramenti da allora, ma ha ancora molta strada da fare. Abbiamo sviluppato la Carta della diversità marittima e dell’inclusione come luce guida per ispirare le compagnie di navigazione a fare meglio per tutti i dipendenti”.

La Carta è progettata per essere uno strumento online personalizzabile per le compagnie di navigazione. Gli utenti possono scegliere tra una serie di azioni, impegni e metriche di monitoraggio e reporting che sono disposti a intraprendere.

Ad esempio, le aziende possono impegnarsi a nominare un leader sulla diversità per fornire visibilità e guidare azioni chiave o per tenere traccia delle opportunità di promozione offerte a gruppi monitorati definiti per età, sesso o etnia.

Il lancio è in concomitanza con la campagna IWD di ICS#ThisIsWhataSeafarerLooksLike, che celebra ed evidenzia i numerosi ruoli che le donne ricoprono nel settore marittimo, da cadetta a CEO.

Il tema di quest’anno è #BreakTheBias, sviluppato per sfidare gli stereotipi nella società. L’ICS ha prodotto un breve video per evidenziare la crescente diversità all’interno del settore marittimo poiché il settore non è più limitato a una sezione limitata della società. (per il video cliccare qui: https://vimeo.com/685385176)

Natalie Shaw MBE, Direttore del lavoro di ICS, ha osservato: “Non è mai stato così importante fornire una cultura aziendale sicura in cui uguaglianza, equità e rispetto siano incorporati nelle politiche e nei comportamenti. “Questa Carta mira a riconoscere gli sforzi di molti, fornendo al contempo una guida per coloro che hanno ancora del lavoro da fare e accogliamo con favore l’impegno delle compagnie di navigazione nella creazione di un settore più diversificato e inclusivo sottoscrivendo la Carta della diversità dell’industria marittima “.

“La navigazione è una delle industrie culturalmente più diversificate al mondo. È giunto il momento di compiere sforzi concertati per creare spazio per attirare persone che in precedenza potrebbero non aver considerato le opportunità disponibili in un settore così entusiasmante. È fantastico vedere la crescente diversità nel settore marittimo, come dimostra la campagna #ThisIsWhatASeafarerLooksLike ”.

ICS prevede di rilasciare il suo Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Shipping entro la fine dell’anno per guidare il viaggio dell’industria migliorando le politiche e le pratiche per soddisfare le esigenze della variegata comunità di marittimi.

EN

ICS launches online Charter to drive diversity and inclusion in shipping on International Women’s Day

London: The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing over 80% of the world merchant fleet, today launches its inaugural Maritime Diversity and Inclusion Charter on International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Charter has been created to encourage shipping companies to improve and annually review their diversity and inclusion practices and create opportunities for all, irrespective of their gender, race, ethnic origin, nationality, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The 2021 Seafarer Workforce Report notes that less than 2% of seafarers are women.

It was developed over 18 months, in partnership with the ICS Diversity Panel and Women’s Panel, made up of representatives from shipping companies, charities, and unions around the world, and has received input and support from the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).

Karin Orsel, CEO MF Shipping Group, Chair of ICS Diversity Panel, commented:

“I was one of the only women in the maritime sector when I joined at 23. The industry has made many improvements since then, but it still has a long way to go. We developed the Maritime Diversity and Inclusion Charter as a guiding light to inspire shipping companies to do better for all employees.”

The Charter is designed to be a customisable online tool for shipping companies. Users can choose from a number of actions, pledges, and monitoring and reporting metrics that they are prepared to undertake.

For example, companies can commit to appointing a lead on diversity to provide visibility and drive key actions or to track promotion opportunities given to monitored groups defined by age, gender or ethnicity.

The launch is in conjunction with ICS’s IWD campaign #ThisIsWhataSeafarerLooksLike, celebrating and showcasing the broad roles women fulfil in the maritime sector from cadet to CEO.

This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias, developed to challenge stereotypes across society. The ICS produced a short film to highlight the increasing diversity within maritime as the sector is no longer restricted to a limited section of society.

In the video Zimvo Lugadlalala, a South African Deck Hand Bow Cecil with Odfjell, remarked:

“Breaking stereotypes in maritime means stepping up and doing my job. If questions like ‘will you manage?’ are asked to me, I answer them by performing my job effectively and efficiently. I do not answer them by words… The maritime industry is changing for good because it accommodates all genders.”

Natalie Shaw MBE, ICS’s Director of Employment, remarked:

“It has never been more important to provide a safe company culture in which equality, fairness, and respect are incorporated into policies and behaviours.

“This Charter aims to recognise the efforts of many, while providing guidance for those who still have work to do and we welcome the commitment of shipping companies in creating a more diverse and inclusive sector by signing up to the Shipping Industry Diversity Charter.”

“Shipping is one of the most culturally diverse industries on earth. It’s high time that we make concerted efforts to create space to attract people who previously may have not considered the opportunities available in such an exciting sector. It is great to see the growing diversity in maritime, as the #ThisIsWhatASeafarerLooksLike campaign showcases.”

ICS plans to release its Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Shipping later this year to guide industry’s journey improving policies and practices to meet the needs of the diverse seafarer community.