L’ICS segnala rischi per le catene di approvvigionamento a causa della carenza di marittimi ucraini e russi

L’ICS, segnala che l’attuale interruzione della catena di approvvigionamento sarà aggravata da una carenza di forza lavoro nel settore marittimo globale a causa dell’invasione russa dell’Ucraina.

Dal Rapporto sulla forza lavoro dei marittimi, pubblicato nel 2021 da BIMCO e ICS emerge che 1,89 milioni di marittimi stanno attualmente operando su oltre 74.000 navi della flotta mercantile mondiale.

Per mantenere i livelli degli scambi, questi marittimi devono poter salire e scendere liberamente dalle navi (cambio equipaggio) in tutto il mondo. Tuttavia, i voli da e per la regione sono stati cancellati, rendendo tutto questo sempre più difficile. I timori per la sicurezza dell’equipaggio e l’aumento dei premi assicurativi per l’invio di navi in Ucraina o in Russia hanno anche scoraggiato gli armatori dall’inviare navi in questi paesi e sembra che alcuni equipaggi abbiano abbandonato le loro navi in Ucraina preoccupati per la sicurezza.

Della totale forza lavoro marittima mondiale, 198.123 (10,5%) marittimi sono russi (71.652 ufficiali e 126.471 comuni) e 76.442 (4%) sono ucraini (47.058 ufficiali e 29.383 comuni). Insieme rappresentano il 14,5% della forza lavoro globale.

L’allarme di ICS arriva prima di una riunione straordinaria delle Nazioni Unite, sotto gli auspici dell’Organizzazione marittima internazionale (IMO), in occasione della quale l’industria presenterà un piano in 8 punti su come garantire il benessere dei marittimi, incluse le richieste agli stati di garantire ai marittimi l’accesso alla loro retribuzione e la creazione di corridoi sicuri per le navi che lasciano i porti in Ucraina.

Parlando prima di un discorso agli stati membri dell’ONU in una riunione convocata d’urgenza dell’IMO, Guy Platten, Segretario generale ICS, ha dichiarato: “Il conflitto in Ucraina sta avendo un impatto significativo sulla sicurezza dei marittimi e della navigazione nell’area. Come con il COVID, i marittimi sono esposti a problemi non imputabili a loro. Diverse navi sono state colpite da munizioni, i marittimi sono stati uccisi e feriti e i marittimi di tutte le nazionalità sono intrappolati su navi ormeggiate nei porti. È della massima urgenza che la loro evacuazione da queste aree di minaccia sia assicurata da quegli Stati che ne hanno il potere. L’impatto sui marittimi innocenti e sulle loro famiglie non può essere sottovalutato. ICS sostiene pienamente la creazione di un corridoio marittimo per consentire l’evacuazione in sicurezza delle navi che attualmente non sono in grado di lasciare le acque territoriali del Mar Nero e del Mar d’Azov. Devono poter lasciare l’area del conflitto ed evitare ulteriori incidenti umanitari”.

Lo shipping è attualmente responsabile di quasi il 90% del commercio globale e, secondo l’Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Ucraina e Russia, da sole, rappresentano un quarto di tutte le esportazioni globali di grano, mentre la Russia controlla il 12,5% delle esportazioni di petrolio greggio. Inoltre, Lloyd’s List stima che le esportazioni di greggio e prodotti petroliferi dalla Russia siano già diminuite di 1,5 mln di barili al giorno, rispetto ai livelli stimati in precedenza di circa 7 mln di barili al giorno prima dell’invasione dell’Ucraina.

ICS ha già avvertito del pericolo di una carenza di lavoratori marittimi e che, se non si interviene per aumentare i numeri, aumenterà il rischio per le catene di approvvigionamento globali. Tutto ciò è aggravato da restrizioni di viaggio draconiane, causate dalla pandemia, che hanno bloccato i cambi di equipaggio e comportando la permanenza in mare di centinaia di migliaia marittimi oltre i periodi contrattuali.

Da un’indagine effettuata da ICS risulta che a bordo di una nave in media vi è la un mix di almeno tre nazionalità e, talvolta si arriva anche fino a trenta. Inoltre, a bordo di nave si parlano almeno tre lingue diverse.

EN

Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers, says global body representing international shipping

LONDON – The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing 80% of the worlds merchant fleet, has warned that current supply chain disruption is set to be compounded by a shortfall in the global shipping workforce due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Seafarer Workforce Report, published in 2021 by BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping , reports that 1.89 million seafarers are currently operating over 74,000 vessels in the global merchant fleet.

To maintain trade levels, these seafarers must be able to join and disembark ships (crew change) freely across the world. However, flights have been cancelled to and from the region, making this increasingly difficult. Fears over crew safety and increasing insurance premiums to send ships to Ukraine or Russia have also discouraged shipowners from sending vessels to these countries. Industry has reported that some crews have abandoned their ships in Ukraine due to security worries.

Of shipping’s total workforce, 198,123 (10.5%) of seafarers are Russian, of which 71,652 are officers and 126,471 are ratings. Ukraine accounts for 76,442 (4%) of seafarers of which 47,058 are officers and 29,383 are ratings. Combined they represent 14.5% of the global workforce.

ICS’s warning comes ahead of an Extraordinary Meeting of the UN, under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where industry will present an eight-point plan on how to ensure seafarer wellbeing. This will include calls for states to ensure seafarers access their pay, and for the establishment of safe corridors for ships to leave ports in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of an address to UN member states at an urgently convened meeting of the IMO, Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

“The conflict in Ukraine is having a significant impact upon the safety and security of seafarers and shipping in the area. As with COVID, seafarers are being exposed to issues not of their making. Multiple ships have been hit by munitions, seafarers have been killed and injured and seafarers of all nationalities are trapped on ships berthed in ports. It is of the utmost urgency that their evacuation from these areas of threat should be ensured by those States with the power to do so. The impact upon innocent seafarers and their families cannot be underestimated.

“ICS fully supports the establishment of a maritime corridor to allow the safe evacuation of ships that are currently unable to leave territorial waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. They must be allowed to depart the area of conflict and avoid further humanitarian incident.”

Shipping is currently responsible for the movement of nearly 90% of global trade. Ukraine and Russia alone account for a quarter of all global wheat exports, while Russia controls 12.5% of crude petroleum exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). Already, Lloyd’s List estimates that exports of crude and oil products from Russia have fallen by 1.5m barrels per day, from prior estimated levels of some 7m bpd before the Ukraine invasion.

ICS has previously warned of a shortage of merchant sailors to crew commercial ships if action is not taken to boost numbers, raising risks for global supply chains. This has been compounded by draconian travel restrictions, brought on by the pandemic, that saw seafarers unable to crew change and resulted in hundreds of thousands overstaying contracted periods at sea.

Research carried out by ICS reported that the average ship has a mix of at least three nationalities on board, and sometimes as many as thirty. Three languages were the minimum spoken on the average ship.