LogiMAT—Back with a Bang – with a slate of exhibitors at pre-pandemic levels

Munich—LogiMAT, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, returns in 2022 with a slate of exhibitors at pre-pandemic levels to reaffirm its reputation as the leading international logistics trade show. An expected 1,500 international exhibitors are coming to Stuttgart to present their latest product innovations and solutions for efficient and sustainable intralogistics.

LogiMAT opens its doors again with this year’s theme of “Smart – Sustainable – Safe” at the Messe Stuttgart convention center from May 31 to June 2, 2022. “The exhibitors look forward to being in the room again with customers and industry professionals and have big things planned,” promises Michael Ruchty, Exhibition Director at EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH in Munich. “Visitors can expect a broad spectrum of the latest technologies and efficient systems and solutions for smart, sustainable, safe automation in intralogistics. Visitors can also tap into LogiMAT’s popular accompanying program for the extra information they need.”

Capacities at LogiMAT 2022 will reach pre-pandemic levels with an expected 1,500 exhibitors, a third arriving from outside Germany, and an exhibit space of more than 120,000 square meters in all ten halls of Stuttgart Messe. “When adjusted for the optimized safety standards in line with current public health requirements, we actually have more exhibit space than before the pandemic,” Ruchty emphasizes. “Exhibitors have booked the entire gallery space in Hall 1 for the first time, for example.” The East Entrance exhibit space for startups sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has nearly doubled in size. Outdoor spaces have also been opened up for live demonstrations by forklift manufacturers.

And the expert forums, with their mix of exciting presentations, are moving from the exhibit halls into the LogiMAT Arena—centrally located in the East Entrance Atrium with space that allows up to 150 people to follow a presentation while socially distancing. LogiMAT is once again fully booked. “This reaffirms the reputation of the LogiMAT brand and the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management as the leading international industry meetup in 2022 and the primary platform for presentations, information, and communication—a business-oriented trade show for direct sales in the intralogistics industry,” says Ruchty.