LA NUOVA MARINA DI LOANO: UN PROGETTO DI RIGENERAZIONE PER UN POLO STRATEGICO POLIFUNZIONALE

VITTORIO GRASSI ARCHITECTS FIRMA IL NUOVO MASTERPLAN PER LA MARINA DI LOANO, PARTE DEL GRUPPO UNIPOL

Prendono il via i lavori di rinnovamento della Marina di Loano, struttura turistico-ricettiva che fa parte del Gruppo Unipol: un porto turistico strategico per la Riviera di Ponente nel Comune di Loano (Savona), in grado di ospitare quasi mille imbarcazioni e operativo in tutte le stagioni, che offre al suo interno un’importante rete di infrastrutture e servizi.

In un’ottica di riqualificazione della Marina – che nell’ultimo anno è stata fulcro di numerosi eventi nautici e di intrattenimento – il Gruppo Unipol ha affidato a Vittorio Grassi Architects la progettazione integrata di un nuovo masterplan, che ha come obiettivo la valorizzazione dei punti di forza del luogo e il rafforzamento della Marina come polo strategico, attrattivo e funzionale non soltanto per diportisti ed equipaggi, ma anche per cittadini e turisti.

Il progetto segue le linee guida riassunte in queste parole chiave: “ri-connettere” al tessuto urbano, ovvero rendere la Marina un sito aperto, da visitare e utilizzare, “ri-immaginare”, ovvero trasformare spazi ed edifici esistenti per creare luoghi memorabili, e “ri-disegnare”, ovvero riprogettare il contesto per renderlo un esempio di sviluppo sostenibile.

“L’obiettivo del nostro progetto per la Marina di Loano, uno dei porti turistici più apprezzati e sicuri del Mediterraneo, è integrare questa eccellenza sul mare nella vita della comunità locale e regionale,” afferma Vittorio Grassi, founder di VGA Architects. “La rinnovata sostenibilità ambientale e sociale di questo progetto sarà un’opportunità preziosa per tutto il territorio, perché si tradurrà nella sua fruibilità e nel suo utilizzo giorno per giorno durante tutto l’arco dell’anno e da parte di tutti: diportisti, turisti e abitanti della Riviera.”

Come dichiara Gianluca Mazza, AD Marina di Loano: “Il nostro progetto di rinnovamento per Marina di Loano partito lo scorso anno con presentazione del nuovo logo, l’organizzazione del contest internazionale Leisure Harbour e di numerosi eventi per il territorio, prosegue con l’affidamento del nuovo masterplan a Vittorio Grassi Architects, un partner di eccellenza per un progetto ambizioso. In questi anni non ci siamo mai fermati, consolidando il nostro posizionamento e la nostra immagine in Italia e all’estero come punto di riferimento per l’accoglienza turistica nel Ponente Ligure. La realizzazione del masterplan rappresenta la naturale evoluzione dei nostri programmi che hanno l’obiettivo dichiarato di un ulteriore salto di qualità. Le basi sono solide così come la nostra determinazione e le nostre ambizioni”.

Come primi interventi, il piano di riqualificazione prevede il rinnovamento delle strutture presenti sul molo centrale, che continueranno ad ospitare eventi di ampio prestigio in spazi rinnovati – del Belvedere Centrale – cuore della Marina dove saranno ricavati nuovi spazi al servizio dei diportisti e degli equipaggi di maxiyacht con uno spazio bar, un’elegante palestra/SPA e un nuovo ristorante con terrazza all’ultimo piano – dell’area del Nuovo Centro Servizi – che verrà rinnovata ​​con un linguaggio architettonico contemporaneo di grande impatto per trasformarsi uno spazio stimolante e pieno di vita, con nuove zone attività commerciali e il front desk reception della Marina con i relativi spazi direzionali – e infine del Molo Francheville – che vedrà un restyling del portico commerciale.

EN

THE NEW MARINA OF LOANO: A REGENERATION PROJECT FOR A STRATEGIC MULTIFUNCTIONAL POLE

VITTORIO GRASSI ARCHITECTS SIGNS THE NEW MASTER PLAN FOR THE MARINA DI LOANO, PART OF THE UNIPOL GROUP

Work has begun on the renovation of Marina di Loano, a tourist accommodation facility that is part of the Unipol Group: a strategic tourist port for the Riviera di Ponente in the municipality of Loano (Savona), capable of accommodating almost a thousand boats and operational in all seasons, offering an important network of infrastructures and services.

With a view to the redevelopment of the Marina – which in the last year has been the fulcrum of numerous nautical events and entertainment – the Unipol Group has entrusted Vittorio Grassi Architects with the integrated design of a new masterplan, which aims to enhance the strengths of the place and strengthen the Marina as a strategic, attractive and functional pole not only for yachtsmen and crews, but also for citizens and tourists.

The project follows the guidelines summarized in these key words: “re-connect” to the urban fabric, i.e. make the Marina an open site, to be visited and used, “re-imagine”, i.e. transform existing spaces and buildings to create memorable places, and “re-design”, i.e. redesign the context to make it an example of sustainable development.

“The goal of our project for the Marina di Loano, one of the most appreciated and safe marinas in the Mediterranean, is to integrate this excellence on the sea into the life of the local and regional community,” says Vittorio Grassi, founder of VGA Architects. “The renewed environmental and social sustainability of this project will be a valuable opportunity for the entire territory, because it will translate into its usability and day-to-day use throughout the year and by everyone: boaters, tourists and Riviera residents.”

As Gianluca Mazza, CEO of Marina di Loano, states: “Our renewal project for Marina di Loano started last year with the presentation of the new logo, the organization of the international Leisure Harbour contest and many events for the territory, continues with the assignment of the new masterplan to Vittorio Grassi Architects, a partner of excellence for an ambitious project. In these years we have never stopped, consolidating our positioning and our image in Italy and abroad as a point of reference for tourist hospitality in Western Liguria. The realization of the master plan represents the natural evolution of our programs that have the declared objective of a further leap in quality. The foundations are solid as well as our determination and our ambitions”.

As first interventions, the redevelopment plan foresees the renewal of the structures present on the central pier, which will continue to host events of great prestige in renovated spaces – of the Central Belvedere – the heart of the Marina where new spaces at the service of yachtsmen and crews of maxi yachts will be obtained with a bar area, an elegant gym/SPA and a new restaurant with a terrace on the top floor – of the New Service Center area – which will be renovated with a contemporary architectural language of great impact to become a stimulating and full of life space, with new areas for commercial activities and the front desk reception of the Marina with its directional spaces – and finally of the Francheville Pier – which will see a restyling of the commercial portico.