Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions

Leading transportation company Stena Line will equip four vessels with Yara Marine’s shore power solution to strengthen its commitment to using electricity in shore operations.

Stena Line and Yara Marine Technologies have signed a contract to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board four ferries as part of Stena Line’s efforts to minimize carbon emissions from their fleet. When connected to the local power grid at the port, the turnkey solution will allow these vessels to eliminate emissions and noise that would otherwise have been produced by the vessels’ engines. The installations are scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022, which will improve the green credentials of the Stena Line fleet as well as the quality of life for the port-side communities where the vessels will call.

Stena Line has a long history of greener operations and have used shore power for some of their vessels since 1989. The transportation company is taking this sustainability approach even further, and now requires that shore-based terminals are supplied with renewable energy to minimize emissions throughout the supply chain.

Hans Corneliusson, Fleet Support Manager at Stena Line, says: “Emissions reduction is at the heart of our sustainable operations. Connecting a single vessel to a green electrical grid when in port can reduce CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes per year – and this effect is multiplied across our fleet. We firmly believe that the number of ports offering shore-based power connectivity will increase in the near future and we are happy to support this change through investments in our fleet to make them compatible with this technology. Our holistic approach to minimizing emissions by only sourcing renewable energy for shore power is in line with both customer expectations and upcoming regulatory requirements.”

The benefits of a turnkey solution

An increasing number of ship operators are exploring the use of shore power to reduce emissions in port, and to avoid the noise and vibrations resulting from active shipboard engines, but they are encountering technical complexities when trying to interconnect systems from various operators. Yara Marine’s turnkey shore power solution solves this challenge, as it is designed as a single system that allows for easy installation. Not only does this guarantee compatibility of the various elements of the system – it also reduces project-related risks, such as sourcing spare parts, making it ideal for fleet-wide installations.

Furthermore, Yara Marine Technologies offers aftercare for the lifetime of the systems they provide, granting operators peace of mind and allowing them to focus on the operational and financial benefits of the technology, such as lower fuel costs.

Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies, says: “The shipping industry is keen to achieve cleaner and truly sustainable operations, and shore power is an ideal means to reduce emissions with immediate effect. At Yara Marine, we believe in making it easy for companies to make their operations greener, no matter the specifics of their operating conditions. We are pleased to use our extensive experience from planning and executing multi-vessel installations to equip four Stena Line vessels with our turnkey shore power solution, and look forward to supporting Stena Line and our other customers for the lifetimes of their installed technologies.”

