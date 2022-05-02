Sotiris Raptis nuovo Segretario Generale dell’ECSA

Sotiris Raptis, 41 anni, è un grande esperto di politica comunitaria, avendo lavorato per diverse organizzazioni a Bruxelles negli ultimi 14 anni.

Dopo essere entrato a far parte dell’ECSA come Direttore dell’ambiente e della sicurezza nel 2020, negli ultimi sette mesi, ha assunto il ruolo di segretario generale facente funzione.

“Diamo un cordiale benvenuto a Sotiris Raptis nel suo nuovo ruolo di Segretario Generale e non vediamo l’ora di una cooperazione continua in futuro. L’industria marittima europea sta affrontando sfide senza precedenti mentre lavoriamo verso il nostro obiettivo comune di decarbonizzazione. È fondamentale ottenere una regolamentazione forte ed efficace a livello dell’UE. Allo stesso tempo, la pandemia e la guerra in Ucraina ci hanno mostrato la necessità di adattarci e diventare un’industria più resiliente e competitiva. Grazie alla sua grande esperienza ed alla sua forte ambizione, Sotiris insieme ad un team motivato, potrà affrontare queste sfide del trasporto marittimo europeo”, ha affermato Philippos Philis, presidente dell’ECSA.

“Non vedo l’ora di continuare il mio lavoro con il team ECSA, i nostri membri e le organizzazioni dell’industria e della società civile. La crisi climatica, la transizione energetica e la competitività del settore sono sfide importanti. Una serie di nuove politiche climatiche dell’UE saranno introdotte nei prossimi due anni e questo segna un momento decisivo per il settore. È essenziale che le proposte, l’ambizione e le preoccupazioni del settore siano prese in considerazione dalle istituzioni dell’UE. Essere un partner aperto, costruttivo e basato sull’evidenza è una priorità assoluta per l’ECSA”, ha aggiunto Sotiris Raptis, il nuovo segretario generale dell’ECSA.

Prima di entrare a far parte dell’ECSA nel 2020, Sotiris ha ricoperto diverse posizioni al Parlamento europeo e in diverse organizzazioni del settore, come l’ESPO-Organizzazione europea dei porti marittimi e l’ONG Transport & Environment. Durante il suo periodo in T&E, è stato coinvolto in una serie di campagne come quella per includere lo shipping nell’ETS.

Sotiris è un avvocato qualificato, laureato all’Università di Salonicco, all’Università di Atene e al King’s College di Londra. Nel 2008 è stato insignito del Premio Cittadino Europeo del Parlamento Europeo come membro del blog “G700” per la promozione della giustizia intergenerazionale.

EN

ECSA appoints Sotiris Raptis as Secretary General



Sotiris Raptis has been appointed by the General Assembly to lead the European Community Shipowners’ Associations as its new Secretary General.

Sotiris Raptis (41) has extensive EU political and policy experience, having worked for different organisations in Brussels over the last 14 years. After joining ECSA as Director of Environment and Safety in 2020, he took on the role of Acting Secretary General for the last seven months.

“We warmly welcome Sotiris Raptis in his new role as Secretary General and look forward to continuous cooperation in the future. The European shipping industry is facing unprecedented challenges as we work towards our shared goal of decarbonisation. Achieving strong and effective regulation at EU level is key. At the same time, the pandemic and the Ukrainian war have shown us the need to adapt and become a more resilient and competitive industry. Sotiris combines great expertise, strong ambition, and a committed team, to navigate European shipping through these challenges” said ECSA’s President, Philippos Philis.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the ECSA team, our members and the industry and civil society organisations. The climate crisis, the energy transition and the competitiveness of the sector are major challenges. A number of new EU climate policies will be introduced in the next two years and this marks a make or break moment for the sector. It is essential that the proposals, the ambition and the concerns of the sector are taken into account by the EU institutions. Being an open, constructive and evidence-based partner is a top priority for ECSA”, added Sotiris Raptis, ECSA’s new Secretary General.

Before joining ECSA in 2020, Sotiris held several positions in the European Parliament and in different stakeholder organisations, such as the European Sea Ports Organisation and the NGO Transport & Environment. During his time in T&E, he was involved in a number of campaigns such as the one to include shipping into the ETS. Sotiris is a qualified lawyer, with degrees from the University of Thessaloniki, the University of Athens and King’s College London. In 2008, he was awarded the European Citizen’s Prize of the European Parliament as member of the “G700” blog for promoting intergenerational justice.