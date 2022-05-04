A GENOVA LA 27TH CESMA ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Di
Redazione
-

Genova – Italy, May 6th 2022

Location: Hotel NH Collection Marina

09:00 – 09:30 Registration and welcome coffee

09.30 – 10:00 Welcome Address

President of USCLAC – Capt. Claudio Tomei

President of CESMA – Capt. Dimitar Dimitrov

Authorities

Mayor of Genoa – Marco Bucci

Regione Liguria president – Giovanni Toti (invited)

“Ports of Genoa” Port Authority System president – Paolo Emilio Signorini (invited)

Coast Guard – Liguria Maritime Director – Adm. Sergio Liardo

10.15 Italian Shipping Academy, president – Eugenio Massolo

“The Academy’s role and its offer for students” (presentation by Paola Strata)

10.30 – 11.30 Seminar 1

“Unmanned vessels: master ashore? The masters’ responsibility”

Moderator: Riccardo Masnata (journalist)

  1. Michele Martelli (University of Genoa – DITEN, Dept. of Naval Architecture, Electric, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering) – “The current research on autonomous vessels”
  2. Andrea Leboffe (Rina, Italy Naval ship centre manager) – “Regulatory framework, master role and responsibility”
  3. Leendert Bal (European Maritime Safety Agency – Head of Safety, Security and Surveillance)
  4. Giacomo Gavarone (Confitarma, President of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Technical Group) – “Unmanned vessels: the role of the human factor”

11.30 – 12.00 Discussion

12.00 – 13.00 Lunch

13.00 – 14.00 Seminar 2

“LNG powered ships, what future and safety?

  1. Stefano Messina (Assarmatori, president) – “The LNG solution: from transition tool to strategic fuel”
  2. Alberto Bottarel (Coast Guard, Genoa Harbour Master Office) – “The use of LNG as a fuel on board – The international rules in force”
  3. Massimo Garbarino (shipmaster) – “Managing a LNG powered ship. My personal experience””
  4. Giampiero De Cubellis (Wartsila, Head of Strategic Account Management, Marine Business) “From LNG ships to future fuels and autonomous ships”
  5. Massimo Figari (University of Genoa – DITEN – Marine Engineering) – “Regulations and human factor”

14.15 – 14.45 discussion

14:45 – 15:45 CESMA Annual General Assembly

15:45 – 16:45 CESMA Annual General Assembly Meeting