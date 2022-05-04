A GENOVA LA 27TH CESMA ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Genova – Italy, May 6th 2022
Location: Hotel NH Collection Marina
09:00 – 09:30 Registration and welcome coffee
09.30 – 10:00 Welcome Address
President of USCLAC – Capt. Claudio Tomei
President of CESMA – Capt. Dimitar Dimitrov
Authorities
Mayor of Genoa – Marco Bucci
Regione Liguria president – Giovanni Toti (invited)
“Ports of Genoa” Port Authority System president – Paolo Emilio Signorini (invited)
Coast Guard – Liguria Maritime Director – Adm. Sergio Liardo
10.15 Italian Shipping Academy, president – Eugenio Massolo
“The Academy’s role and its offer for students” (presentation by Paola Strata)
10.30 – 11.30 Seminar 1
“Unmanned vessels: master ashore? The masters’ responsibility”
Moderator: Riccardo Masnata (journalist)
- Michele Martelli (University of Genoa – DITEN, Dept. of Naval Architecture, Electric, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering) – “The current research on autonomous vessels”
- Andrea Leboffe (Rina, Italy Naval ship centre manager) – “Regulatory framework, master role and responsibility”
- Leendert Bal (European Maritime Safety Agency – Head of Safety, Security and Surveillance)
- Giacomo Gavarone (Confitarma, President of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Technical Group) – “Unmanned vessels: the role of the human factor”
11.30 – 12.00 Discussion
12.00 – 13.00 Lunch
13.00 – 14.00 Seminar 2
“LNG powered ships, what future and safety?
- Stefano Messina (Assarmatori, president) – “The LNG solution: from transition tool to strategic fuel”
- Alberto Bottarel (Coast Guard, Genoa Harbour Master Office) – “The use of LNG as a fuel on board – The international rules in force”
- Massimo Garbarino (shipmaster) – “Managing a LNG powered ship. My personal experience””
- Giampiero De Cubellis (Wartsila, Head of Strategic Account Management, Marine Business) “From LNG ships to future fuels and autonomous ships”
- Massimo Figari (University of Genoa – DITEN – Marine Engineering) – “Regulations and human factor”
14.15 – 14.45 discussion
14:45 – 15:45 CESMA Annual General Assembly
15:45 – 16:45 CESMA Annual General Assembly Meeting