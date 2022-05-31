ECSA: proposta di regolamento FuelEU maritime che secondo gli armatori europei potrebbe fare più male che bene

ECSA e il gruppo verde Transport & Environment (T&E) hanno unito le forze per invitare i paesi dell’UE e i membri del Parlamento europeo a introdurre le modifiche necessarie alla proposta di regolamento marittimo FuelEU, con l’obiettivo di allinearlo alla legge sul clima dell’UE e agli obiettivi dell’accordo di Parigi.

ECSA e T&E avvertono che la proposta della Commissione non è all’altezza degli ambiziosi obiettivi che si vogliono raggiungere e non tiene conto delle responsabilità di altre parti interessate, come i fornitori di carburante. Se adottata nella sua forma attuale, la proposta potrebbe fare più male che bene alle ambizioni climatiche del trasporto marittimo.

ECSA e T&E sostengono obiettivi più ambiziosi per l’adozione di carburanti più puliti da parte delle compagnie di navigazione e dei fornitori di carburante. Le responsabilità dei fornitori di carburante sono essenziali per raggiungere questi ambiziosi obiettivi normativi. ECSA e T&E chiedono pertanto l’introduzione di severi requisiti per gli Stati membri nell’ambito della FuelEU Maritime per garantire che i fornitori di carburante nei porti europei forniscano carburanti conformi alle navi in ​​quantità sufficienti per soddisfare gli obiettivi normativi.

Le due organizzazioni sostengono anche che i proventi generati dal sistema ETS dell’UE e dal FuelEU Maritime vengano destinati per facilitare la transizione energetica del settore e contribuire a colmare il differenziale di prezzo tra i combustibili convenzionali e quelli alternativi sostenibili e scalabili, anche attraverso i contratti per differenza sul prezzo del carbonio.

Gli armatori europei e T&E chiedono anche l’introduzione di un moltiplicatore elevato per l’uso di combustibili marini sostenibili e scalabili ai sensi del regolamento marittimo FuelEU, al fine di renderli competitivi in ​​termini di costi rispetto ad altre alternative.

“Gli armatori europei sono pronti a contribuire con la loro giusta quota nell’affrontare la crisi climatica anche a livello dell’UE. Ma occorre che tutti contribuiscano (all hands on deck). L’attuale proposta FuelEU non affronta le responsabilità dei fornitori di carburante e il modo in cui carburanti più puliti e sicuri diventeranno disponibili in Europa. Attendiamo con impazienza un’ulteriore cooperazione con la Commissione, gli eurodeputati e gli Stati membri per trovare soluzioni praticabili”, ha affermato Sotiris Raptis, Segretario generale dell’ECSA.

“La proposta dell’UE sui carburanti per lo shipping ha il potenziale per portare la rivoluzione delle energie rinnovabili nel settore marittimo. Ma l’attuale proposta della Commissione rischia di fare più danni che benefici. Per cogliere questa opportunità storica, il Parlamento europeo e gli Stati membri dovrebbero allineare gli obiettivi normativi di FuelEU con l’accordo di Parigi, la legge sul clima dell’UE e altri impegni internazionali e incorporare nella legge incentivi che promuovono combustibili sostenibili e scalabili come l’idrogeno verde”, ha affermato Faig Abbasov, T&E’s Direttore del programma di spedizione.

La dichiarazione congiunta di ECSA e T&E disponibile qui .



EN

European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good

ECSA and the green group Transport & Environment (T&E) have joined forces to call on EU countries and the members of the European Parliament to introduce necessary amendments to the FuelEU Maritime Regulation proposal, with the aim to align it with EU Climate Law and Paris Agreement goals.

ECSA and T&E warn that the Commission proposal falls short of ambition and fails to address the responsibilities of other stakeholders such as the fuel suppliers. If adopted in its current form, the proposal might do more harm than good to shipping’s climate ambition.

ECSA and T&E support more ambitious targets for the uptake of cleaner fuels for shipping companies and fuel suppliers. The responsibilities of the fuel suppliers are essential to achieve these ambitious regulatory targets as called for above (shared responsibility). ECSA and T&E therefore call for the introduction of robust requirements on Member States under the FuelEU Maritime to ensure that fuel suppliers in European ports deliver compliant fuels to ships in sufficient quantities in order to meet the regulatory objectives.

The two organisations support the earmarking of revenues generated under the EU ETS and the FuelEU Maritime to facilitate the energy transition of the sector and contribute to bridging the price differential between conventional fuels and sustainable- and scalable alternatives, inter alia, through the carbon contracts for difference.

European shipowners and T&E also call for the introduction of a high multiplier for the use of sustainable and scalable marine fuels under the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in order to render them cost-competitive relative to other alternatives.

“European shipowners are ready to contribute their fair share in addressing the climate crisis at EU level as well. But we need all hands on deck. The current FuelEU proposal does not address the responsibilities of the fuel suppliers and how cleaner and safe fuels will become available in Europe. We look forward to further cooperation with the Commission, the MEPs and the Member States to come up with workable solutions” said Sotiris Raptis, ECSA’s Secretary-General.

“The EU’s shipping fuels proposal has the potential to bring the renewables revolution to the shipping industry. But the current proposal by the Commission risks doing more damage than good. To seize this historic opportunity, the European Parliament and Member States should align FuelEU’s regulatory targets with the Paris Agreement, EU Climate Law and other international commitments and incorporate into the law incentives that promote sustainable and scalable fuels like green hydrogen” said Faig Abbasov, T&E’s shipping programme Director.

You can find the joint statement of ECSA and T&E here.

