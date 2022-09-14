Seminario: “Onde difficili. Navigare il mercato dello shipping alla luce delle crisi internazionali”

Napoli 29 settembre 2022

I Presidenti del Gruppo Giovani Armatori di Confitarma, del Gruppo Giovani di Federagenti, di Fedespedi Giovani e di YoungShip Italia invitano a partecipare al seminario “Onde difficili. Navigare il mercato dello shipping alla luce delle crisi internazionali”, organizzato il 29 settembre 2022 alle ore 17:00 presso il Renaissance Naples Hotel Mediterraneo, in occasione della Naples Shipping Week 2022.