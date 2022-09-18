La Compagnia norvergese di crociere Havila non più sanzionata

(Foto courtesy Havila)

La Compagnia Havila, non più soggetta a sanzioni anti-Russia, rifinanzia il suo debito e la sua flotta ora è operativa,riprendendo il suo programma ‘Experience Norway on new ships’.

Oslo. La Compagnia di crociere Havila aveva sottoscritto un accordo con la Società russa GTLK per finanziare la costruzione di quattro navi da 15.400 tonnellate di stazza lorda e in costruzione presso il Cantiere Tersan in Turchia. Le navi sono registrate in Norvegia e operano secondo le normative norvegesi, ma sono formalmente noleggiate a lungo termine da Havila tramite la russa GTLK.

L’Havila si è trovata – così – coinvolta nelle sanzioni anti-Russia e per questo è stata costretta a trovare nuovi finanziatori per portare a termine il piano di sviluppo della propria flotta.

Subito dopo l’invasione russa dell’Ucraina, lo scorso aprile, la Compagnia norvergese ha subito il ritiro del contratto di assicurazione sulla prima nave di proprietà russa. La nave ‘Havila Capella’ è rimasta fuori servizio per due mesi, costringendo la Compagnia a chiedere un’esenzione dal Governo norvegese.

Intanto, il Cantiere turco ha predisposto un ‘finanziamento-ponte’per agevolare la Compagnia norvergese nel prendere in consegna la seconda nave da crociera, la ‘Havila Castor’.

L’Havila Kystruten ha rifinanziato perciò il proprio debito relativo alla flotta di quattro navi da crociera che sta allestendo per un nuovo servizio di crociere costiere in Norvegia; in tal modo la Compagnia si è liberata di un periodo di incertezza economica sia per l’azienda stessa e sia per dipendenti e clienti.

I termini del progetto di rifinanziamento prevedono un totale di 370 milioni di euro e coprono il pagamento a Tersan alla consegna della terza e delle quattro navi, la ‘Havila Polaris’ e la ‘Havila Pollux’, nonché il rimborso del debito esistente relativo a tutte le navi.

Per la ‘Havila Polaris’ si prevede possa entrare in servizio entro il 29 dicembre 2022 e la ‘Havila Pollux’ entro il 22 marzo 2023.

Le quattro navi sono identiche nel design, ciascuna alimentata da una combinazione di Gnl e batterie; i nomi delle quattro navi riguardano stelle della costellazione dei Gemelli (Casto9r e Pollux), dell’Orsa Minore (Polaris) e Capella dell’Aurigae.

Abele Carruezzo

The Havila Company, no longer subject to anti-Russia sanctions, refinances its debt and its fleet is now operational, resuming its ‘Experience Norway on new ships’ program.

Oslo. The Havila cruise line had signed an agreement with the Russian company GTLK to finance the construction of four 15,400 gross tonnage ships under construction at the Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. The vessels are registered in Norway and operate under Norwegian regulations, but are formally long-term chartered by Havila through the Russian GTLK.

Thus, Havila found itself involved in the anti-Russia sanctions and for this reason it was forced to find new financiers to carry out the development plan of its fleet.

Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last April, the Norwegian company underwent the withdrawal of the insurance contract on the first Russian-owned ship. The ‘Havila Capella’ ship was out of service for two months, forcing the Company to seek an exemption from the Norwegian government.

Meanwhile, the Turkish shipyard has arranged a ‘bridge loan’ to help the Norwegian company take delivery of the second cruise ship, the ‘Havila Castor’.

Havila Kystruten has therefore refinanced its debt relating to the fleet of four cruise ships it is setting up for a new coastal cruise service in Norway; in this way, the Company has freed itself from a period of economic uncertainty both for the company itself and for employees and customers.

The terms of the refinancing project foresee a total of 370 million euros and cover the payment to Tersan upon delivery of the third and four ships, the ‘Havila Polaris’ and the ‘Havila Pollux’, as well as the repayment of the existing debt relating to all the ships.

The ‘Havila Polaris’ is expected to enter service by 29 December 2022 and the ‘Havila Pollux’ by 22 March 2023.

The four ships are identical in design, each powered by a combination of LNG and batteries; the names of the four ships refer to stars of the constellation Gemini (Casto9r and Pollux), Ursa Minor (Polaris) and Capella dell’Aurigae.

Abele Carruezzo