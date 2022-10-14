Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste

Furetank Rederi AB sells two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers in the VINGA series to Neste in 2023 and replaces them with new-buildings.

Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.

– It is good news for us that we can continue to advance our environmental efforts and develop new vessels. We perceive it as a great acknowledgement that yet another big player in our market and an important customer of ours chooses to invest in our ships, because of the environmental benefits they bring through reduced emissions and less noise, says Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

Since Furetank has a long-term contract for transporting renewable fuels for Neste, the company has had the chance to evaluate the VINGA sister vessels. They suit Neste’s profile as the company aims to become a global leader in renewable and circular solutions.

Fure Valö and Fure Ven are equipped with Wärtsilä engines, with dual-fuel capability to run on LNG/LBG. They are designed in collaboration with FKAB Marine Design with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption. This extensively lowers emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles. The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO.

Read more about the Vinga vessel series here

https://www.furetank.se/pdf/FOLDER-VINGA-serien-webb.pdf