AD Capital Consulting supporta Rif Line International nella stutturazione finanziaria dell’acquisizione della porta container Burgundy

AD Capital Consulting ha agito in qualità di advisor finanziario di Rif Line International

RifLine International, società italiana attiva nel settore della logistica internazionale attraverso un’organizzazione di Gruppo che prevede la presenza di tre diversi marchi commerciali:

Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione che rappresenta la società di gestione della flotta di navi ed equipment del Gruppo e svolge attività di compagnia di linea mercantile offrendo un servizio attraverso un network che prevede la presenza di:

-linee transoceaniche da Cina, Indonesia e Bangladesh verso l’Italia

-linee intramed tra Turchia, Libia, Italia, Tunisia, Marocco e Spagna

Rif Line Con un network di 3 uffici in Italia, 10 uffici all’estero e corrispondenti in 52 paesi del mondo, Rif Line è una casa di spedizione con un network capillare a livello mondiale ed offre ad una clientela internazionale, un servizio di altissima qualità che risponde ai più elevati standard di efficienza funzionale. La società opera in Italia attraverso i propri uffici di Roma, Milano Ancona e Bari per la gestione delle attività di freight forwarding e agisce, tramite una rete di transitari in tutti i maggiori porti Italiani. Rif Line è inoltre presente con propri uffici in Cina, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Giappone, Sri Lanka e Turchia.

CSI. La società che gestisce il terminal logistico di Santa Palomba (Rif Line Logistics Centre) e svolge attività di spedizioniere doganale e di gestione della logistica conto terzi.

Il Rif Line Logistics Centre, fiore all’occhiello della struttura logistica di Rif Line, copre un’ area di 60.000 mq totali di cui 20.000 mq di magazzini attrezzati con le migliori tecnologie attualmente disponibili per la gestione dei contratti di logistica conto terzi, 10.000 mq di container yard per la movimentazione e lo stoccaggio dei containers in sosta e due palazzine uffici che ospitano i reparti operativi di logistica e gli uffici degli operatori doganali.

Rif Line Tramite l’acquisizione della portacontainer Burgundy (229 mt di lunghezza per 32 di larghezza per oltre 3.200 TEU di capacità) intende consolidare il proprio posizionamento tra le prime 100 società di navigazione al mondo. Oltre a Burgundy tramite la compagnia di navigazione Kalypso, Rif Line gestisce una flotta costituita da cinque unità in charter con capacità tra i 700 e i 3.091 Teu.

“Questo nuovo investimento testimonia la volontà del Gruppo di continuare a crescere, di credere in questo mercato e nelle sue possibilità di sviluppo. Si tratta della nostra prima nave. Altre seguiranno stando però sempre ben attenti all’equilibrio finanziario a trovare le giuste condizioni perché anche i prossimi ingressi siano appunto opportunità di sviluppo e di crescita per la nostra Azienda. La nostra nave batte la bandiera della Marina Mercantile Italiana, il nostro Tricolore con gli stemmi delle repubbliche marinare. Lo farà portando nel mondo il nome del nostro Paese, i prodotti e le merci dei nostri clienti e dimostrando con i fatti che in Italia ci sono aziende in grado di competere sui principali mercati commerciali mondiali. In grado di giocare a pari titolo nei grandi scacchieri internazionali” ha dichiarato Francesco Isola, amministratore delegato di Rif Line, esprimendo la soddisfazione del Gruppo RifLine per il perfezionamento dell’acquisizione.

AD Capital Consulting ha agito nella transazione come financial advisor esclusivo di RifLine per la strutturazione dell’operazione che ha visto illimity Bank S.p.A. come sia come Arranger che Underwriter di una linea di finanza strutturata dedicata all’acquisizione.

Watson Farley & Williams con un team guidato dal socio del dipartimento di shipping Michele Autuori, coadiuvato dalla Senior Associate Antonella Barbarito e dalle Associate Beatrice D’Amato e Noemi D’Alessio ha assistito illimity Bank S.p.A. nella redazione e negoziazione di tutta la documentazione finanziaria connessa all’operazione di finanziamento e nel contesto del closing relativo all’acquisto della nave.

Lo Studio Legale Mordiglia con un team guidato dal Senior Partner Pietro Palandri ha agito in qualità di consulente legale di RifLine nella transazione con i venditori e nella negoziazione con Illimity Bank Spa. Bancosta SAM ha agito come broker della compravendita navale che ha visto UniCredit mettere a disposizione dell’acquirente una linea di credito commerciale.

AD Capital Consulting supports Rif Line International in the financial structuring of Burgundy container port acquisition

Milan– AD Capital Consulting acted as financial advisor to Rif Line International

RifLine International, an Italian company active in the international logistics sector through a Group organization that includes three different commercial brands:

Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione which represents the management company of the Group’s fleet of ships and equipment and operates as a merchant line company offering service through a network that includes the presence of:

transoceanic lines from China, Indonesia and Bangladesh to Italy

intramed lines between Turkey, Libya, Italy, Tunisia, Morocco and Spain

Rif Line. With a network of 3 offices in Italy, 10 offices abroad and correspondents in 52 countries around the world, Rif Line is a forwarding house with a worldwide network and offers to an international clientele, a very high quality service that meets the highest standards of functional efficiency. The company operates in Italy through its offices in Rome, Milan Ancona and Bari for the management of freight forwarding activities and acts, through a network of transitarians in all major Italian ports. Rif Line also has its own offices in China, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

CSI. The company that operates the logistics terminal in Santa Palomba (Rif Line Logistics Centre) and carries out customs forwarding and third-party logistics management activities.

The Rif Line Logistics Centre, the flagship of Rif Line’s logistics structure, covers an ‘area of 60,000 square meters in total including 20,000 square meters of warehouses equipped with the best technology currently available for managing third-party logistics contracts, 10,000 square meters of container yard for handling and storing stationary containers, and two office buildings that house the logistics operations departments and the offices of customs operators.

Through the acquisition of the container carrier Burgundy (229 mt long by 32 mt wide for over 3,200 TEU capacity) it intends to consolidate its position among the top 100 shipping companies in the world. In addition to Burgundy through the shipping company Kalypso, Rif Line operates a fleet consisting of five chartered vessels with capacities between 700 and 3,091 TEU.

“This new investment testifies to the Group’s willingness to continue growing, to believe in this market and its possibilities for development. This is our first ship and others will follow, however, always paying close attention to the financial balance to find the right conditions so that the next entries will also represent growth opportunities for our Company. Our ship will fly the flag of the Italian Merchant Navy, our Tricolor with the coats of arms of the maritime republics. It will do so by bringing our country’s name, our customers’ products and goods to the world and demonstrating with facts that there are companies in Italy capable of competing in the world’s major commercial markets, able to play on equal terms in the great international chessboards” said Francesco Isola, CEO of Rif Line, expressing RifLine Group’s satisfaction with the completion of the acquisition.

AD Capital Consulting acted in the transaction as RifLine’s exclusive financial advisor for the structuring of the deal, which saw illimity Bank S.p.A. as both Arranger and Underwriter of a structured finance facility dedicated to the acquisition.

Watson Farley & Williams’s team advising illimity Bank S.p.A. on the drafting and negotiation of the financing documentation relating to the transaction as well as the closing for the purchase of the vessel was led by Michele Autuori, Partner of the Shipping department, assisted by Senior Associate Antonella Barbarito and Associates Beatrice D’Amato e Noemi D’Alessio.

Mordiglia Law Firm acted as legal advisers to RifLine in the transaction. Bancosta SAM acted as the broker of the ship sale and purchase, which saw Unicredit provide the buyer with a commercial credit facility.