DIARY DATE

Event: INEC/iSCSS 2022 – 16th International Naval Engineering Conference and Exhibition; incorporating the International Ship Control Systems Symposium (iSCSS)

Dates: Tuesday 8 – Thursday 10 November 2022

Venue: AULA Conference Centre TU Delft, the Netherlands

Principal Sponsor: L3Harris

Major Sponsors: BMT; GE; Rolls-Royce; TAS Global

Supporting Sponsors: Lloyd’s Register, Wärtsilä, Damen, QinetiQ, Babcock, Speedgoat, Michell Bearings, Maritiem Kennis Centrum, RH Marine, OPAL-RT Technologies, BAE Systems; AVATAR

Organisers: The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST)

Supporting organisations: UKNEST; National Maritime; Global Underwater Hub; Malaysian Society for Engineering & Technology (MySET); EduMaritime; SP’s Naval Forces

Supporting publications: The Official Publication is the Marine Professional; Segurança & Defesa is a Media Partner

Further information: www.imarest.org/inec

NAVAL ENGINEERS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE GATHER IN DELFT FOR INEC 2022 AND iSCSS

-Duo of topical themes Adapting and Innovating to build resilience for Naval operations and Human-machine teaming in ship control

-Over 100 technical presentations – 21 of which are eligible for the Sir Donald Gosling Award for authors under the age of 35

-Fascinating tour of TU Delft’s autonomous shipping, fuel cell and dredging research labs

More than 250 delegates from around the world gather in Delft tomorrow (8 November) for the 16th International Naval Engineering Conference and Exhibition (INEC 2022) incorporating the International Ship Control Systems Symposium (iSCSS), an IMarEST (Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology) Learned Society Conference. The duo of events is being held until 10 November at the AULA Conference Centre TU Delft.

The conference opens with a welcome by Cdre Stuart Henderson RN and Cdr Rinze Geertsma RNLN and Keynote Addresses from Vice Admiral René Tas, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy; Rear Admiral Jim Higham OBE, UK Director Ships Support; and Roger Baker, General Manager of L3Harris MAPPS Ltd. on behalf of our Principal Sponsor.

The middle day, Wednesday 9 November also starts with a Plenary Session entitled Future Trends in Digitalisation, Autonomy and Decarbonisation with Keynote Addresses from Cathy O’Carroll, QinetiQ Test and Evaluation Global Campaign Director; Oskar Levander, Senior Vice President Concepts and Innovation, Kongsberg Maritime and Dr David Drazen, Chief Technology Office US Naval Sea Systems Command Laboratory.

Cdre Stuart Henderson RN explains the thinking behind the theme for INEC 2022 – Adapting and innovating to build resilience for Naval operations. “There is a real sense of urgency building about our need to change and more optimism about our ability to adapt to meet the challenge. The aim of INEC 2022 is to provide those who design, build, operate and maintain ships and submarines – including students and researchers – with a platform to share ideas, create networks, promote good practice, and demonstrate excellence in our global and diverse domain.”

The International Ship Control Systems Symposium (iSCSS) is organised alongside INEC 2022 with the theme Human Machine Teaming in Ship Control for the third time since it was relaunched in 2018. “The symposium strives to get the best out of collaboration between the human and control systems,” explains Cdr Rinze Geertsma RNLN’ Chair of iSCSS 2022. “How can shipping and naval sectors keep up with technological advancement? What must they do to manage the ongoing climate crisis and its effects on our oceans? Along with INEC 2022 we will look to debate these issues and many more as well as identifying some answers.

“We are also very pleased with the AVATAR conference session, in which the European Interreg North Sea Region project shares their results on the autonomous inland shipping and city freight distribution research.”

Over 100 technical papers will be presented during the three-day event and 21 of the presentations are candidates for the Sir Donald Gosling Award (for authors 35 or under); “They are the future of naval and control systems innovation” explains Cdre Stuart Henderson RN, and it is highly rewarding that they come from 4 countries – Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and UK.”

Cdre Henderson continues: “This IMarEST event, provides a unique opportunity for naval engineers across all sectors and domains to meet professionally and debate the latest thinking, I am looking forward to three highly inspiring days and to meeting naval engineers from around the globe. I would like to thank authors, members of the Technical Advisory Committees, and our sponsors for their support of this year’s event.”

Rangesh Kasturi, President of L3Harris Maritime International explains: “L3Harris is delighted to again be the Principal Sponsor for such a significant engineering conference taking place at Delft University of Technology.

“As we approach the 40th anniversary of the development of the world’s first integrated machinery control system for naval ships in 1983 by our colleagues at L3Harris MAPPS that evolved into a world leading integrated platform management system adopted by 26 navies, it is our pleasure as the Principal Sponsor to welcome all the 2022 delegates to this edition of the INEC/iSCSS conference.”

The Major Sponsors for INEC/iSCSS 2022 are BMT; GE; Rolls-Royce; TAS Global.

Networking events

No IMarEST event would be complete without a calendar of networking events. A Conference Reception will be held at the close of Day One (8 November) in the exhibition area and the Gala Dinner at the close of Day Two (9 November) will be held at the Museum Prinsenhof Delft which offers a unique opportunity to explore the history of the Netherlands, Delft and delftware. The museum is housed in a building of great historical importance, the site of some of the most dramatic and consequential events of Dutch history.

Further information

Information on all aspects of INEC and iSCSS is available at www.imarest.org/inec and events@imarest.org.

Patrons

-VAdm Arie Jan de Waard, Director, Defence Materiel Organisation

-RAdm Nigel Guild CB

-Sarah Kenny OBE, Chief Executive, BMT

-RAdm Jim Higham OBE, DE&S Director Ship Support

-Prof Douwe Stapersma

-Cdre (Rtd) Jonathan Newell MBE

-Capt (Rtd) Matt Bolton

INEC and iSCSS 2022 Technical Advisory Committees

INEC and iSCSS 2022 Technical Advisory Committees are a group of experts formed from the defence industry, academia and navies worldwide and include:

Chair: Cdre Stuart Henderson RN, Ministry of Defence UK

Jens Ballé, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Germany

Amy Glover, Ministry of Defence, UK

Peter Deverill, Rolls-Royce, UK

Toby Drywood, BMT Global

Alistair Greig, University College London, UK

Ian Hassall, Defence Equipment & Support, UK

Ann Lowe, United States Department of Navy, USA

Cdre (Dr) R K Rana, India

Oliver Simmonds, BMT Defence & Security, UK

Robert Skarda, Steller Systems, UK

Klaas Visser, TU Delft, The Netherlands

Kujala Pentii, Aalto University, Finland

Eric Fusil, Adelaide University, Australia

Tamsin Dawe, Babcock International

Captain David Goldsmith RN, MOD UK

Cmdr Sean Feenan, Royal Australian Navy

iSCSS 2022 Technical Advisory sub-Committee

Chair: Cdr (E) dr.ir. Rinze Geertsma RNLN

Jeffrey Cohen, United States Department of Navy, USA

Toby Drywood, BMT Defence & Security, UK

Michele Martelli, University of Genoa, Italy

Suthakar Pakianathan, Department of National Defence, Canada

David Wetz, University of Texas Arlington, USA

Mehdi Zadeh, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

Rudy Negenborn, TU Delft, The Netherlands

Julian Lowe, L3Harris

Karl Schoder, Florida State University, USA

Krishna Kumar Nagalingum, Kongsberg

Andrea Coraddu, TU Delft, The Netherlands

Caption: Cdre Stuart Henderson RN, Ministry of Defence UK

What is IMarEST?

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) is an international membership body and learned society. With some 20,000 members, and spanning 128 countries, the IMarEST is the largest marine organisation of its kind. It is a registered charity and provides a range of grades of membership for marine professionals, from those seeking to become Chartered or gain other types of professional recognition, to those just starting out in their careers or studying in education.

iSCSS: The Background

iSCSS was relaunched at INEC in 2018 following a nine-year gap. It was an initiative started by the government defence departments in Canada, The Netherlands, UK and USA with the objective to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration between member nations in ship control systems concepts, design, operation and support, as well as to provide a professional and public forum for commercial marine, industry, government, academia and naval engineering communities. The symposia series was organised 14 times rotating between the four nations from 1966 until 2009.