‘The role of private alternative ship financing’

ECSA is pleased to invite stakeholders to the first of two seminars dedicated to alternative ship financing.

Bruxelles. ECSA’s Finance, Innovation and Transition (FIT) series restarts in 2023. As the shipping sector strives to decarbonise, the need for new and diversified sources of financing and funding remains crucial. The first FIT seminar will discuss the role of alternative ship financing, and in particular on the role of private finance, and how it can be part of the financing toolkit for shipping’s transition towards decarbonisation. The role of public funding will be the focus of the second FIT seminar which will take place in Q2 2023.

The hybrid seminar will take place on 15 February 2023 from 10.00 CET (Central European Time), online and at the ECSA office.

Agenda

Opening remarks: Fabrizio Vettosi, Chair ECSA Ship Finance Working Group

Keynote addresses:

-Roxana Lesovici, Member of Cabinet of Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, European Commission

-Bergur Loekke Rasmussen, Member of the European Parliament, Renew Europe

Panel discussion: the role of alternative ship financing

Moderated by Marjolein Van Noort, Vice-Chair ECSA Ship Finance Working Group

-Private debt and equity funds – Gust Biesbroeck, Prow Capital

-Bank finance – Vassileia Tsirigkaki, European Banking Federation

-Bank finance – Yves Kallina, Hamburg Commercial Bank

-Shipping sector overview – Elpi Petraki, WISTA International

-Shipowner representative – Erwin Derlagen, ENESEL DRY S.A

Closing remarks: Katalin Dobranszky, Senior Director, ECSA.