Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group annuncia con profondo dolore la scomparsa del Vice Presidente Giuseppe Taranto, a causa di una malattia durata poco meno di un anno.

Giuseppe Taranto ha combattuto con grande coraggio e dignità questa tremenda malattia che lo ha portato lontano dai suoi affetti.

L’amministratore delegato Giovanni Costantino, dopo essere stato loro accanto in questi mesi, abbraccia la moglie Lucia i figli Ludovica e Valentino e la famiglia tutta, con lo stesso affetto profondo che nutriva per Giuseppe.

Esprime le sue più sentite condoglianze a tutti coloro che hanno avuto l’opportunità di conoscerlo, ricordando la figura del Vice Presidente Giuseppe Taranto.

“Purtroppo nessuno di noi era preparato ad affrontare un dolore così grande. Giuseppe l’uomo elegante, il consigliere fidato, l’amico di una vita ci ha prematuramente lasciato. Sono profondamente addolorato ricordando il percorso umano e professionale che ci ha visto vicini negli ultimi 30 anni, un rapporto che nasce lontano nel tempo, di vera fratellanza, di reciproca e profonda stima professionale che ci ha permesso di affrontare insieme tante sfide. Il modo migliore per onorare la sua memoria sarà ricordare e far tesoro ogni giorno di quei valori di umanità, responsabilità e dedizione di cui è sempre stato il più convinto sostenitore”.

Il Consiglio di amministrazione si riunirà al più presto per determinare le prossime decisioni.

EN

The Italian Sea Group announces with heartfelt sorrow the demise of the Vice President Giuseppe Taranto

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group announces with heartfelt sorrow the demise of the Vice President Giuseppe Taranto, due to an illness which lasted less than a year.

Giuseppe Taranto fought with immense courage and dignity this tremendous disease that brought him away from his beloved ones.

The CEO Giovanni Costantino, after being by their side during these months, warmly hugs his wife Lucia, his children Ludovica and Valentino and the whole family with the same deep fondness he felt for Giuseppe.

He expresses his heartfelt condolences to all the people who had the opportunity to know him, recalling the Vice President Giuseppe Taranto.

“None of us were prepared to face such a great heartache. Giuseppe, an elegant man, a trusted counselor and a longtime friend, left us prematurely. I am deeply grieved remembering the human and professional path that saw us all standing closely together during the last 30 years, a relationship that goes far back in time, a relationship of true brotherhood, mutual and deep professional esteem which allowed us to face so many challenges together. The best way to honor his memory is to remember and treasure every day those values of humanity, responsibility and dedication of which he was the most convinced supporter”.

The Board will convene in the near future to define the next decisions.