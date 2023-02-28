LogiMAT 2023 in Stuttgart – Accompanying Program

Intralogistics Expertise on Three Stages

Munich—LogiMAT 2023 is offering an accompanying program featuring presentations by acknowledged experts from the business and academic communities, informative exhibitor presentations, and live events in the exhibit halls and outdoor areas. The info sessions offer diverse perspectives on the issues driving intralogistics today and underscore the value of LogiMAT as the industry’s leading international information and communication platform.

Adding value through the smart leverage of current trends and technologies: That’s a pretty good summary of what to expect in the accompanying program of LogiMAT 2023, featuring no less than 15 presentations by distinguished speakers on current themes driving the intralogistics industry, informative exhibitor presentations in two forums, the live events on cargo securement and the Tracking & Tracing Theatre presented by AIM-D and more live demos in the outdoor areas. Event organizer EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH from Munich has once again succeeded in “organizing a conference-level accompanying program for LogiMAT 2023” in the words of Exhibition Director Michael Ruchty. “Visitors can look enjoy a unique program of presentations on all three days of the event.”

All the LogiMAT expert forums will take place in the LogiMAT Arena, located in the Atrium. “This central lecture hall format was such a big hit when we rolled it out last year, so we listened to the feedback and decided to again host the presentations in the Atrium,” explains Ruchty. “All the presentations there will be offered with simultaneous interpretation into English, of course.” The range of topics reflects the strategies, technologies, and challenges that define efficient intralogistics today, with the main themes of sustainability, robotics, integration, digital technology, and automation.

Sandra Lehmann, editor of the trade journal Logistik Heute, moderates a panel of industry experts to discuss how manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers can leverage the strategic benefits of reusable, environmentally friendly packaging solutions (Tuesday, 1:00 PM). Dr. Johannes Fottner, Full Professor for Logistics Engineering at the Technical University of Munich, follows with a panel of experts talking about logistics as a trailblazer of the circular economy and the paradigm shift for a sustainable future, offering solutions for a successful transition away from single-use items and short product lifecycles toward circular business models and closed cycles for raw materials and products (Tuesday, 2:00 PM).

AI for human-machine collaboration

A total of five expert forums across three days examine the topic of digital transformation and the risks and opportunities of automation solutions. Dr. Michael ten Hompel, Managing Institute Director of Fraunhofer IML and Chair of Materials Handling and Warehousing at TU Dortmund, kicks things off with a keynote entitled “Artificial intelligence in intralogistics” that examines the supportive role of AI in diverse areas of intralogistics and in human-machine collaboration (Tuesday, 11:00 AM). Oliver Scheel, Business Development Manager at the European Machine Vision Association, moderates a panel examining the extensive role of machine vision in digital transformation, including the most exciting vision tech applications for identification, tracking, and robotics (Tuesday, 3:00 PM).

Dr. Thorsten Schmidt of the Association of German Engineers (VDI), Society for Production and Logistics (GPL), and Professor of Technical Logistics at TU Dresden, heads an expert panel in the forum entitled “Logistics projects with dynamic objectives and no personnel” examining the opportunities and limits of automation trends (Wednesday, 2:00 PM). Two more expert forums on Thursday, April 27, grapple with the topic of digital transformation. Stefan Wimmer, Managing Partner at Bayerische Funknetz GmbH (BAYFU), moderates “5G: Foundation of digital industry” in conversation with experts offering an overview of how 5G technology can help businesses face the challenges of digital transformation (Thursday, 10:00 AM). Michael Lickefett, Head of the Department for Factory Planning and Production Management at the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, joins his guests in examining how data can be efficiently collected, analyzed, and processed with a watchful eye on performance and sustainability using the “digital value stream method” (Thursday, 2:00 PM).

Options for flexibility and operability

A total of five presentations address the complex set of issues around robotics and flexibility and how to derive the most benefit from trends in intralogistics. Dr. Robert Schulz, Director of the Institute of Mechanical Handling and Logistics (IFT) at the University of Stuttgart, moderates the forum “Flexibility at any price?” examining whether it makes sense to invest in highly flexible logistics systems amid heightened pressures on manufacturers to adapt their production systems for product personalization and shorter production cycles, with a special focus on options for the flexibility and operability of systems (Wednesday, 10:00 AM). Dr. Günter Ullrich, Managing Partner of Forum-FTS GmbH and Head of the VDI Technical Committee for AGVs, leads a distinguished panel of industry representatives in “What’s next for mobile robotics?” with insights from VDI’s Technical Committee for automated guided vehicles and a look at three innovations that illustrate the growth potential of outdoor mobile robotics (Wednesday, 1:00 PM). Jan Kaulfuhs-Berger, Editor-in-Chief at Technische Logistik, moderates “Parallel worlds in logistics,” another expert forum on these themes with a focus on mobile robotics in the warehouse, in transportation, and on the road (Thursday, 11:00 AM).

Matthias Pieringer, Editor-in-Chief of Logistik Heute, moderates the LogiMAT Summit, where thought leaders from the business and academic communities discuss risks and opportunities in the current state of intralogistics amid energy crises, armed conflicts, material shortages, and the effects of pandemics (Wednesday, 3:00 PM). Dr. Jörg Pirron, Chair of the Intralogistics Network in Baden-Württemberg and Managing Director of PROTEMA Management Consulting, moderates the forum “Intralogistics trends: launchpad or dead end?” with a panel of experts examining the practicality and cost-effectiveness of technical and organizational solutions in the context of long-term trends and innovations (Thursday, 3:00 PM).

Future of crisis management and SCM

Dr. Michael Henke, Institute Director at Fraunhofer IML, moderates the panel discussion “Supply chain resilience—from crisis management to future management,” looking at processes beyond the intralogistics industry to illustrate the future of supply chain management and the structures of efficient crisis management amid the themes of sustainability, flexibility, and global supply chain resilience in the wake of the pandemic (Wednesday, 11:00 AM). Peter Altes, Director of AIM-D, and Thorsten Aha, Editor-in-Chief of ident at ident Verlag & Service GmbH, are co-moderating an expert forum about auto ID as an enabling technology for the design and optimization of the digital supply chain with a look at its role in digital transformation and the efficient management and optimization of business processes (Thursday, 1:00 PM). Last but not least, Dr. Robert Schulz, Director of the Institute of Mechanical Handling and Logistics (IFT) at the University of Stuttgart, moderates the expert forum “Run for talents: training to win?” focusing on solutions to the shortage of skilled workers with a look at professional development opportunities and interdisciplinary work-study formats for the long-term retention of new employees (Tuesday, 4:00 PM).

Another change to the accompanying program of this year’s LogiMAT is the location of the two Innovation Forum venues. Exhibitors are presenting their products and solutions on all three days at Forum North in Hall 5 and opposite at Forum South in Hall 6, exploring topics such as energy efficiency, AI, carbon reduction, and options for automation and digital transformation. Also on the agenda are efficiency gains in robot-assisted case picking, a look at developments in the forklift segment, demonstrations of future order fulfillment AMRs, and solutions to current problems.

Besides expert forums and exhibitor presentations, the accompanying program of LogiMAT 2023 will once again feature live events with real-world relevance. This includes the cargo securement demonstration (Hall 9, Booth 9A71) and the all-day live Tracking & Tracing Theatre (Hall 2, Booth 2C09), where teams of experts will be on hand to explain how you can optimize and digitize your supply chain processes and to offer practical advice for meeting common challenges. The outdoor area between Halls 8 and 10 will also feature demonstrations of trucks, forklifts, and warehouse technology where visitors themselves can even test out new vehicles and equipment. “All in all, it’s an informative program unparalleled in its depth and breadth,” Ruchty concludes. “This underscores the importance of LogiMAT 2023 as the industry’s leading international information and communication platform.”