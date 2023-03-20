The Italian challenge: the bridge between Sicily and Calabria will become a reality

It will be the longest cable- stayed bridge in the world

Roma. It will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in the world, a flagship masterpiece of Italian engineering: 3.2 km single span for vehicular and railway traffic.

The Bridge over the Strait of Messina (between Sicily and Calabria) is a top priority for the Deputy PM and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the new Italian government led by the centre-right coalition. After decades of discussion, nowadays the Bridge becomes a reality: the Council of Ministers adopted a decree that revitalises the Stretto di Messina S.p.A., a state-owned company which will overview the whole project. By July 2024, the executive project is expected to be approved and the construction works will start.

The Bridge is going to boost Italy’s economy and close a critical missing link in the Scan-Med Corridor, connecting the biggest European island, Sicily (4.8 million inhabitants), with the mainland.

