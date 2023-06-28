“PANAMA AND THE KINGDOM OF BELGIUM REAFFIRM THEIR COOPERATION TIES INCREASING THE WORK OPPORTUNITIES FOR PANAMANIAN SEAFARERS”

The Republic of Panama and the Kingdom of Belgium reaffirmed their technical cooperation ties in order to promote more work opportunities for our Panamanian Seafarers based in Standard I/10 from the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW’78 Convention, as amended), so they can apply to the endorsement of the certificates before the Belgium Maritime Inspectorate, B.M.I. so more Panamanians can navigate in ships under the flag of the Kingdom of Belgium.

This information was communicated by the General Director of the B.M.I., Bart Heylbroeck, during a work visit made to the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM) from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) where he was attended by its Director, Captain Juan Maltez and his work team.

Director Heylbroeck informed that since the signature of the Agreement, on June 8, 2018, the Panamanian officiality may opt for the endorsement of the BMI. This meeting also started the conversations for the future signature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the mutual recognition of the Maritime Training Centers located in both countries, for the training regarding the Proficiency Certificates corresponding to Standard VI of this Convention.

This is a token of the efforts performed by the PMA as part of our commitment to comply with the STCW’78 Convention, as amended, regarding the certificate recognition processes with other member States. We also promote the work opportunities for our seafarers, easing the embarking or contracting of the Panamanian seafarers, boosting the national workforce, to work onboard ships of the Belgian Registry.

Standard I/10 of the STCW’78 Convention, as amended, established the obligation of the Administrations to guarantee full compliance of the provisions of the Convention regarding competence, training and certification standards, as well as quality standards.

Standard I/6 from the STCW’78 Convention, as amended, establishes the obligation of the Administrators of guaranteeing that the training and assessment of the seafarers foreseen in the Convention are managed, supervised and watched according to the provisions of the Training Code. This Standard also establishes the obligation of the Administrations to guarantee that the people responsible for the training and assessment of the competence of the seafarers foreseen by the Convention are duly qualified according to the provisions of the Training Code.

Based on these standards, the member States may achieve cooperation agreements in matters of training and certification of the seafarers. These agreements may include the mutual recognition of the certifications issued by each member State. All of this is meant to guarantee the safety in navigation, human life at sea and marine environmental protection.

Last March 1st, Panama and the Kingdom of Belgium signed 3 letters of intent to strengthen their ties in maritime matters. In 2017 we received their support in the postulation of the Republic of Panama before European Commission, as part of the requirements of the European countries for the recognition of the proficiency certificates of third countries that are not members of the European Union and in compliance with the procedures of Directive 2012/35/UE that amends Directive 2008/106/CE.

Regarding the process of recognition for the proficiency certificates issued by the PMA to be recognized by the European Union, we are optimistic due to the work and dedication that this Administration has practiced to comply with the high standards of the EU, which if concreted will “mark a milestone in the maritime Panamanian history” since it will be the consolidation of the efforts of the PMA to reaffirm to the world that the Panamanian seafarers have the competencies and the necessary calling required to be recognized by the European Union, which will benefit them, since it will provide more work opportunities onboard ships under the European Union flag.

The Kingdom of Belgium is part of the 20 main commerce nations worldwide and Panama has the biggest Ship Registry in the world. Both have been and will continue to be friend countries and commercial partners, a tie that will be strengthened with this important step.