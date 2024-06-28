La Spezia/ Italy- The First Steel Cutting ceremony for the third U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) took place at Fincantieri's Muggiano shipyard. The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Abbamonte, Italian Director for Naval Armament, Programme Board and Programme Committee Representative, OCCAR Director Mr. Joachim Sucker, and Dr. Dario Deste, General Manager Naval Vessels at Fincantieri, who were also in La Spezia to attend the 7th NFS Programme Committee (PC) meeting which took place on 26 June, 2024.

The First Steel Cutting ceremony marks the start of the construction for the third Italian NFS, which is scheduled for delivery to the Italian Navy by the end of 2032.

The U212 NFS Programme, managed by OCCAR on behalf of the Italian Navy, encompasses the development and production of four (4) submarines and comprehensive In-Service Support. The Programme also includes advancements in a Li-Ion Battery System and the establishment of a state-of-the-art training center.

Another significant milestone took place just before the First Steel Cutting ceremony: The signing of the fourth amendment to the contract, which activates the NFS 4 Optional Package. This amendment also includes an upgrade to the battery system, transitioning from the previous one technology to a state-of-the-art Lithium Battery system, which will equip the NFS class submarine starting with the first of the class.

The steel cutting ceremony for the third NFS submarine represents a pivotal step in enhancing Italy's naval capabilities and demonstrates a strong commitment to international maritime security.

For more information on the U212 NFS Programme read: https://www.occar.int