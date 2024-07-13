THE PANAMA SHIP REGISTRY LAUNCHES ITS DIGITIZED SERVICE FOR RESPONDING TO USER QUERIES

Since Monday, July 8, the General Directorate of the Public Registry of Ship Ownership (DGRPN) of the Panama Maritime Authority of (PMA) implemented an exclusive email address to monitor and resolve, uninterruptedly, all user queries.

The email address consultadgrpn@amp.gob.pa is attended by a group of specialists who will respond as soon as possible to queries, which will be documented and monitored until users see their questions resolved.

The director of the DGRPN, MSMB Marta Aparicio González, indicated that this service marks the beginning of a chain of digital changes proposed by the new administration of the PMA and aimed at improving interaction with our users at all times and from anywhere in the world.

The Panamanian Registry documents and certifies property titles, mortgages and other liens related to ships of the National Merchant Marine. Our registries are made in Spanish and English, guaranteeing accessibility and understanding within the international maritime sphere.

The commitment of our Registry responds to the need to meet the demands of a non-stop operating sector, covering the multiple time zones in which global maritime traffic operates.

The DGRPN was transferred to the Maritime Authority of Panama since December 31, 2010, in compliance with Law 33 of 2010, in order to simplify and centralize the procedures related to the Registry of Ships in Panama, thus consolidating the services offered in one single public entity.

Efficiency in attention and agility in procedures are fundamental pillars in the mission and vision of the DGRPN. Communication channels and procedures have been established to achieve this purpose, allowing the registration of contracts related to ships expeditiously and without setbacks. This service extends internationally, facilitating registration matters from anywhere in the world through the Private Consulates of the Merchant Marine and the Economic and Commercial Offices of Panama abroad.

The DGRPN guarantees the legality and safety of transactions related to ships, contributing to the development and strengthening of maritime trade worldwide.