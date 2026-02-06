Sallaum Lines Expands Its Eco-Efficient Fleet with the Delivery of MV Ocean Legacy

Sallaum Lines reveals the delivery of MV Ocean Legacy, the latest Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) to join its Ocean Class fleet, arriving just one month after putting MV Ocean Explorer into service. The arrival of this next-generation vessel underlines the pace of the company’s Ocean Class Program and reflects a clear strategic focus on modern tonnage, improved efficiency, and lower-impact maritime operations.

Constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) co. ltd., MV Ocean Legacy measures approximately 199.90 meters in length and 37.7 meters in breadth, with a car-carrying capacity of 7,400 units distributed across 13 cargo decks. The vessel is equipped with LNG storage capacity ranging between 36 and 37.8 tons, ensuring extended endurance and reduced emissions during long-haul voyages.

With sustainability at its core, the vessel integrates contemporary LNG dual-fuel propulsion and energy-efficient design solutions that go well beyond regulatory requirements. These technologies enable a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants, while enhancing operational reliability and fuel flexibility.

By adopting these advanced systems, Sallaum Lines positions itself at the forefront of turning environmental ambition into measurable action, reinforcing its role in supporting the maritime industry’s transition toward lower-carbon, future-ready RoRo transportation.

“The addition of MV Ocean Legacy marks a practical step in strengthening our fleet and improving its environmental performance,” said Mr. Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines. “This delivery reflects our ongoing investment in modern vessels designed to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency. It also supports our objective of providing dependable shipping services while adapting to evolving regulatory and industry requirements.”

Together with MV Ocean Breeze & Ocean Explorer, the Ocean Legacy embodies the next generation of eco-efficient PCTCs, integrating optimized hull forms, advanced automation, and flexible cargo configurations to enhance turnaround efficiency and operational performance.