Baltic Shipping Company welcomes two new vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion

Hillerød, Denmark – Baltic Shipping Company A/S has welcomed two new vessels, M/V Baltic Iron and M/V Baltic Timber, strengthening its fleet with two next-generation coasters featuring wind-assisted propulsion and battery technology. Both 3,550 DWT vessels are equipped with two Econowind VentoFoils, expected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 12%.

Both vessels are also fitted with large battery packs, making them genuine hybrid vessels. M/V Baltic Timber was the first of the two vessels to enter service and has now been joined by sister vessel M/V Baltic Iron. Both vessels are now in commercial operation under the company’s management.

The arrival of the two vessels enables Baltic Shipping Company to respond to customers with a strong focus on reducing their transport-related CO₂ emissions. The company can now offer them access to a new generation of more energy-efficient coaster vessels.

“We are very proud to welcome Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber to our fleet,” said Ronnie Hulstrøm, CEO of Baltic Shipping Company A/S. “Having recently visited Baltic Iron, I am deeply impressed by both the vessel and the technology installed on board. The combination of VentoFoils and a large battery pack represents an important step towards more energy-efficient shipping. It demonstrates what can already be achieved with technologies available today.”

The VentoFoils use wind to generate additional thrust, reducing the power required from the main engine and thereby lowering fuel consumption and associated CO₂ emissions. Combined with the vessels’ battery technology, the system provides Baltic Shipping Company with a practical way to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions in daily operations.

“Our customers are increasingly focused on reducing the CO₂ emissions associated with their transport,” Hulstrøm added. “With Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber, we can offer them modern coaster capacity that supports these ambitions. It is a practical step that supports both our customers and our long-term commitment to more sustainable shipping operations.”

With the Damen-built Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber now in service, Baltic Shipping Company has strengthened its fleet with two modern, energy-efficient vessels for the European shortsea market.