DBMatic and Weforsea Shipping turn long-standing collaboration into maritime technology company MariControl

Urk, the Netherlands – DBMatic, part of De Boer Marine, and Weforsea Shipping have joined forces to launch MariControl, a new maritime data technology company built on years of cooperation between the two businesses. DBMatic brings experience in onboard hardware and data infrastructure, while Weforsea Shipping adds software and maritime digitalisation expertise.

The idea grew out of the two companies increasingly working on different parts of the same vessel data chain. By integrating data collection, onboard hardware, connectivity, software and AI-driven analysis, MariControl aims to give shipowners and operators one environment in which vessel data can be collected, interpreted and used.

DBMatic and Weforsea technology is already installed on more than 250 vessels. One example is the modern fishing trawler UK225 Auke Senior, where DBMatic hardware and sensors are integrated with Weforsea software to provide voyage optimisation, energy-efficiency insights, market data and weather information through a single dashboard.

MariControl will serve the shipping and fishing industries as operators face growing pressure to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, simplify reporting requirements and turn growing volumes of onboard data into useful operational insight. Rather than adding another standalone system, MariControl will connect onboard sensors, equipment and communications infrastructure with software, dashboards and AI-driven analytics. The goal is to make vessel data more useful in day-to-day decisions on board and ashore.

Applications will include vessel performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, weather routing, fuel and emissions optimisation, digital reporting and compliance, as well as AI-supported tools for the fishing industry. The platform can, for example, help determine which route offers the best balance between fuel consumption, weather and voyage time.

MariControl Managing Director Louwe Post said: “The future of the maritime industry does not lie in standalone systems, but in one intelligent ecosystem where data, hardware and AI work seamlessly together. MariControl brings those elements together in one platform.”

One of MariControl’s first areas of focus will be digital reporting and compliance. Reporting modules are intended to reduce administrative workload for shipowners and crews by using data already available from the vessel, without immediately requiring major new hardware installations on board. This comes as maritime reporting becomes increasingly digitalised and regulatory requirements continue to grow.

MariControl will initially focus on customers in the Netherlands and the wider European market, with the ambition to expand internationally over the coming years. The new company will also be introduced to the maritime market at SMM Hamburg. For existing customers of DBMatic and Weforsea Shipping, current service agreements, installed systems and existing points of contact will continue.

Co-owner Meindert-Jan de Boer added: “MariControl was founded on the belief that the maritime industry needs more than a technology supplier. By combining our expertise in hardware, software and AI, we want to help maritime businesses turn their own operational data into better decisions and prepare for the next phase of digitalisation.”

About MariControl

MariControl is a maritime data technology company created by DBMatic and Weforsea Shipping. The company combines onboard hardware, software, connectivity and AI to help shipping and fishing companies improve vessel performance, reduce fuel consumption and support better operational decision-making. MariControl also develops reporting and compliance solutions aimed at reducing administrative workload for shipowners and crews.