Royal Wagenborg selects De Boer Marine for fleetwide rollout of onboard connectivity, IT and cybersecurity

Urk – Royal Wagenborg is strengthening digital resilience across its fleet of general cargo vessels after selecting De Boer Marine for a multiyear, phased rollout of onboard connectivity, IT and cybersecurity. The programme will support secure ship-to-shore communications, stronger onboard digital infrastructure and reliable internet access for crews.

The programme will cover around 160 owned and managed general cargo vessels. Under the agreement, De Boer Marine will provide an integrated onboard package covering onboard IT and network infrastructure, navigation and communication equipment, connectivity, system upgrades, installations, cybersecurity and LinQontrol to monitor and visualise onboard communication data.

The connectivity set-up will combine Starlink, OneWeb, Ku-band VSAT, Iridium Certus and 5G to support Wagenborg’s vessels operating worldwide, alongside upgrades to onboard network hardware and remote support systems. The scope also includes firewalling, intrusion prevention, web filtering, endpoint management and secure remote access. De Boer Marine is ISO 27001-certified, supporting the information security requirements of the rollout.

Theo Klimp, Fleet Director, Royal Wagenborg Shipping, said: “Digitalisation is an important enabler of our strategy to provide reliable, safe and sustainable maritime services. As our operations continue to evolve, we need technology partners who understand both the opportunities and the complexities of our business. De Boer Marine offers an integrated approach, covering everything from connectivity and IT infrastructure to cybersecurity and user support. Their ability to develop scalable solutions tailored to our operational requirements, combined with a proactive and collaborative partnership model, helps us strengthen our fleet and create long-term value for our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

Meindert-Jan de Boer, CEO, De Boer Marine, said: “We are proud that Royal Wagenborg Shipping has chosen De Boer Marine to support its global fleet. This is a substantial programme that brings connectivity, IT and cybersecurity together in one integrated approach. We look forward to working closely with the Wagenborg team throughout the rollout and supporting its fleet as its digital requirements continue to evolve.”

As ships become more connected, onboard IT, communications and cybersecurity are moving closer to the centre of day-to-day vessel operations. For shipowners, digital resilience is increasingly becoming part of core fleet infrastructure. The multiyear programme will give Wagenborg a more integrated and scalable digital foundation across its fleet.

About De Boer Marine

De Boer Marine delivers marine equipment, maritime connectivity and IT solutions to the international maritime sector. The company supports shipowners and operators with navigation and communication equipment, onboard IT and connectivity solutions, cybersecurity, system upgrades and installation services. De Boer Marine is ISO 27001-certified.

About Wagenborg

Founded in 1898, Royal Wagenborg is an international maritime logistics conglomerate. The family-owned and managed company offers a variety of sustainable maritime logistics services with regard to shipping, ports & terminals and offshore services. Managed out of the Delfzijl (NL) headquarters, Wagenborg has built a global commercial network. With about 3,000 employees Wagenborg serves clients predominantly in the Baltic, northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, the Americas and the Far East.