Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026 Marks 10th Anniversary milestone: Trusted resilience powering global maritime trade

The globally anticipated annual flagship event, Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) 2026, taking place from November 15 to 21, is marking its landmark 10th anniversary edition since its inception in 2016 as one of the premier global convention for the maritime, port, and logistics sectors.

HONG KONG– Organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board (HKMPDB) together with co-organisers: the Hong Kong Shipowners Association and the Hong Kong Maritime Museum (HKMM), alongside partner organisations: the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) 2026 is entering its final countdown, with the 10th-anniversary edition set to welcome industry partners and visitors from around the world from November 15 to 21. With the overarching theme “Trusted Resilience Powering Global Maritime Trade,” HKMW 2026 embodies the strong vote of confidence and solid backing from the global maritime community in Hong Kong’s pre-eminent standing as an international maritime centre.

With over 60 events organised by more than 80 local, Chinese Mainland, and overseas maritime organisations, attendees will be immersed in a vibrant programme featuring flagship forums, high-level seminars, trade exhibitions and business exchanges.

Strengthening Global Connectivity and Maritime Resilience

A series of flagship events will address the opportunities and challenges shaping the maritime sector. On November 17, Jointly organised by the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Fujian Silk Road Shipping Operation Co. Ltd., and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Silk Road Maritime Forum: Port Networks & Supply Chain Resilience turns the collaborative power of the Silk Road Maritime initiative into concrete solutions for a fast-evolving shipping landscape.

As decarbonisation mandates, digital transformation, and geopolitical volatility pile pressure on global maritime logistics, the session brings together leading financial institutions, port operators, and supply chain strategists to dissect the core challenges facing modern trade corridors. Discussions will focus on expanding multilateral port alliances, harmonising digital and green shipping standards, and building actionable commercial strategies to mitigate systemic supply chain risks and strengthen global connectivity. Industry stakeholders are warmly welcomed to join this timely dialogue.

Also returning on November 17, the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board (HKMPDB) Flagship Summit, themed “Capital Meets Cargo: Financing the Future of Global Trade,” will examine structural developments in ship finance, marine insurance and commodity trading markets. The summit will be followed by the Financial Times Live × HKMPDB Executive Dialogue & Reception, an invitation-only gathering of senior maritime executives, financiers and senior government leaders from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, and international markets for bilateral dialogue and institutional exchange.

Exploring Industry Developments and the Energy Transition

HKMW 2026 will also welcome the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) for its inaugural seminar on November 18. Titled Contractual Developments in the Era of Risks and Opportunities, with a focus on the importance of clear and adaptable commercial contracts as the industry advances its decarbonisation agenda.

Community and youth engagement programmes Beyond industry dialogue, HKMW continues to bring maritime culture closer to the public. The “Project Art Container” Exhibition organised by the HKMPDB in partnership with the HKMM and supported by Orient Overseas Container Line Limited and Modern Terminals Limited, offering fresh perspectives on how the industry is connected with the city’s development and everyday life, running from November 15 to 25 at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum’s Jockey Club Anchor Plaza. The winning designs have been transformed into artworks on shipping containers, with the first 40-foot themed container setting sail on October 14 and further art containers scheduled to travel on international shipping routes through December.

Industry professionals and the public are invited to explore the programme and register via the official website at https://www.hkmw.hk/.