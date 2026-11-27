Every winter, Mediterranean yards fill up with yachts for lay-up, maintenance and refits. On the insurance side, it is anything but a quiet season. The risk changes, new people come aboard, and the yard contract can quietly rewrite who pays when something goes wrong.

The yacht going into the yard is the same yacht. Almost everything around her is not. She gets hauled out, moved, stripped of half her equipment. Welders and grinders go to work. Then she goes back to sea for trials, with systems that have never run together before. None of this is a surprise. The trouble, when it comes, usually starts with something the insurer was never told, or a clause in the yard contract nobody read. One example that comes to mind: a yacht owner I was advising, quite unintentionally, signed a yard contract with a clause saying he agreed to hold the yard harmless, without asking his insurer first.

One idea runs through everything below: cover depends on the wording of your policy and on what your insurer knows. These are general pointers. They are not legal advice, and they never replace reading your own policy.

1.Laid up is not the same as in the yard

Owners often treat the two as one. Insurers may not. A yacht laid up afloat in a marina, systems off, checked regularly, is one risk. The same yacht ashore, with contractors on board, hot work under way and equipment removed, is quite another.

Policies handle these periods differently. Some have lay-up conditions or navigation limits. Some ask for major works to be notified in advance. Some restrict certain risks while the yacht is under repair unless otherwise agreed. There is no general rule. The answer sits in your wording.

The law points the same way. In Italy, the Civil Code (article 1898) requires the policyholder to tell the insurer immediately about changes that increase the risk. Marine insurance, however, is governed first by the Navigation Code (article 1885 of the Civil Code), which also applies to pleasure craft for anything the Pleasure Craft Code does not regulate (article 1, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 171/2005). Under article 522 of the Navigation Code, unless otherwise agreed, the insurer is not liable if the insured’s own act changes or increases the risk to the point where it would not have given cover, or not on the same terms. It remains liable, among other cases, if the change had no influence on the loss or on the amount of the indemnity. Which rule governs a particular yacht policy is a question for a lawyer.

English law takes a different route. Business policyholders owe a duty of fair presentation of the risk before the contract is concluded or varied (Insurance Act 2015, sections 2 and 3). Private individuals must take reasonable care not to misrepresent anything to the insurer at those same moments (Consumer Insurance (Disclosure and Representations) Act 2012, section 2). During the policy period, what has to be notified depends mostly on the policy conditions. Whatever the governing law, a major refit is exactly the kind of change an insurer expects to hear about.

In practice: before the yacht goes in, send the insurer, directly or through the broker who manages the policy, a short note: which yard and where, afloat or ashore, what works, rough dates, and whether crew will stay on board.

2.Read the yard contract as if it were an insurance document

Yard contracts tend to be signed in a hurry, often on the yard’s own standard terms. Yet this is the document that decides who answers for the yacht while she is in the yard’s hands. Four kinds of clauses deserve a careful look:



-Limitation of liability. The yard’s liability may be capped, sometimes at a figure tied to the value of the works rather than the value of the yacht.



-Waiver of subrogation. The owner, or the owner’s insurer, gives up the right to recover from the yard after a claim.



-Hold harmless and indemnity. The owner agrees to carry certain losses, even ones the yard caused.



-Insurance obligations. The contract may require the yard to be named as an additional insured on the owner’s policy. Only the insurer can agree to that.

The Jascon 5 case in England shows what can go wrong. The yard contract required the yard to be named as co-assured, with a waiver of subrogation. The policy that was placed did not name it. The court held that the yard was not an assured under that policy and that the brokers had breached their duty (Talbot Underwriting Ltd v Nausch, Hogan & Murray Inc [2006] EWCA Civ 889). The vessel was an offshore barge. For a yacht, the mechanism would be the same.

After paying a claim, the hull insurer may try to recover from whoever caused the damage. Clauses like these can cut into that right. Sign them without the insurer’s agreement and you may open a gap that only shows up after a loss. So the draft goes to the insurer before signature, not after.

Two more checks. Ask for the yard’s liability insurance certificate, and look at the limits and the expiry date. Then look at the governing law and the rules on defects. Under Italian law, the deadlines depend on how the contract is classified. For a contract for works (appalto), defects must as a rule be reported within 60 days of discovery, or the right is lost, and the claim is time-barred two years after delivery (article 1667 of the Civil Code). For a contract for services (contratto d’opera), the deadlines for hidden defects are shorter still: eight days from discovery, one year from delivery (article 2226). Which category a refit contract falls into is a question for a lawyer, and the contract may also set its own warranty terms.

Standard forms exist. The ICOMIA Superyacht Refit Standard Contract (7th edition, February 2021), from ICOMIA’s Superyacht Refit Group, is built to cover the main issues owners and their insurers need to deal with. BIMCO publishes REPAIRCON 2018, a standard contract for ship repairs. Both are useful references. Neither excuses you from reading the special conditions.

3.During the works: the captain’s file

A few habits, kept by the captain or the owner’s representative, pay off if there is ever a claim:



-Record the yacht’s condition on arrival: photos, engine hours, a list of known defects.



-Keep an inventory of everything taken off the boat (tenders, sails, electronics, loose furniture), with where it is stored and who is responsible for it. Cover for removed equipment may be limited, and so may the yard’s responsibility for storage.



-Hot work (welding, cutting, grinding) is a known fire risk in yards. Check the yard’s permit procedure and fire watch, and whether your policy sets conditions for hot work.



-This is not a theoretical risk. In April 2025, fire destroyed the sheds of a boatyard in Olbia, Sardinia, and some forty boats were lost. In November 2026 the public prosecutor asked for a trial on charges of negligently causing a fire (L’Unione Sarda, 2 November 2026). The case has not yet been heard.



-Contractors the owner hires directly sit outside the yard contract. Agree in writing who answers for their work, and ask for their insurance certificates.



-If crew stay aboard or work alongside the yard, check that the crew cover fits the yard period.



-Third-party liability does not stop at the yard gate. A fire that spreads to neighbouring yachts, damage to yard installations, a contractor injured on board, a pollution incident: these are liability (P&I) questions. Check that your liability cover stays in force during the yard period, and on what terms.



-Hauling out, lifting and launching are delicate. Note who runs the travel-lift or crane, under whose responsibility, and whether your policy sets conditions for these operations.



-Tell the insurer about any change of scope, duration or location as it happens.



4.Sea trials are a stage of their own

Trials combine ordinary navigation risk with the risk of new or modified systems. Before casting off, three questions need clear answers. Who is in command, the yacht’s captain or the yard’s team? Whose insurance covers the trials? Within which navigation limits? Some policies set specific conditions for trials after major works, so the insurer should know the date and the programme.

Defects found during trials are first a matter for the yard and its warranty. Whether your policy pays for faulty workmanship, or for damage it causes elsewhere on board, depends on the wording. Check it with the insurer before the works start. Report defects in writing, promptly, and within the contractual and legal deadlines.

5.When to talk to the insurer

After an incident in a yard, the same questions come up. Who had custody of the yacht? Under which contract? Had the insurer been told? They are far easier to answer if the conversation was organised from the start:



1-Planning: describe the yard, the works and the dates.

2-Before signing: send the draft yard contract.

3-Before works start: get the insurer’s position in writing and collect the certificates.

4-ìDuring works: report any change.

5-Before sea trials: confirm the conditions that apply.

6-At redelivery: review the insured value and the declared equipment. A major refit can change what a yacht is worth, and an outdated value matters at claim time.

Put anything important in writing. A phone call can start the discussion. The written confirmation is what you will be able to rely on later.

A yard period is a project, and insurance belongs in the project plan from day one. Owners and captains who bring the insurer in early, read the yard contract with insurance in mind and keep a clean file from arrival to redelivery will find a claim far easier to handle, if it ever comes to that.

If I may share one piece of advice with captains and yacht owners: treat your insurer as part of the project. One call or email takes five minutes. Not making it can cost you the season.

This article provides general information only. It is not legal or insurance advice and does not confirm any cover. Cover, limits and exclusions depend on each policy, insurer and situation.

About the author

Loris Stratigéas is a Marine Insurance Risk Advisor at Be Protected Yachting, a yacht risk advisory brand. Be Protected Yachting is not an insurer or an insurance intermediary and does not sell or arrange insurance. With a background in maritime law and yacht and superyacht claims, he helps owners, captains and yacht managers understand the risks of their vessel and its programme.

https://www.beprotectedyachting.com