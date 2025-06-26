Bimco: Ship recycling could double to 16,000 ships over the next 10 years

“As the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (Hong Kong Convention) enters into force we have updated our estimate for the ship recycling potential over the next 10 years. We now estimate the potential to be 16,000 ships, or 700m deadweight tonnes (DWT), from previously 15,000. The new estimate equals twice the number of ships, and nearly triple the DWT, recycled over the last 10 years and highlights the need for investments in compliant recycling facilities,” says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO.

Applying the recycling patterns seen between year 2000 and 2019 for each ship segment and type, we have calculated the recycling potential for the next 10 years. If on average 10% of all 20-year-old capesizes were recycled between 2000 and 2019, we have assumed the same recycling frequency for the coming 10 years. The 2000-2019 period saw both very low and high recycling wherefore we believe it provides a good foundation for calculating the future potential.

“During the 2015-2024 period, ships built in the 1990s made up 35% of the ships and 62% of the DWT recycled. During the 2000s, 31% more ships were built equal to a 115% DWT increase. The ships built in this period are expected to dominate recycling in the coming 10 years,” says Rasmussen.