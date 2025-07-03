The Port of Gothenburg signs agreement with Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg. Photo: The Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg has signed a contract with Wallenius Wilhelmsen to operate the port’s car terminal. The agreement enables Wallenius Wilhelmsen to ramp up preparations for taking over the terminal, starting February 2, 2026.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will, in the coming years, invest in enhancing cargo-handling capacity, infrastructure, performance and sustainability requirements to ensure a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions operation at the 24-hectare terminal.

The commitment includes investing in zero-emission cargo-handling equipment. This aligns well with the Port’s Master Plan 2030, which anticipates an increase in cargo volumes through sustainable ecosystems. The port will also invest in onshore power and quay strengthening, allowing two deep-sea vessels to berth simultaneously.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest cargo hub in Scandinavia, with a unique geographical location due to its proximity to three capital cities and 70% of the population and industry within a radius of 500 km.

“We are very optimistic about Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s ability to continue developing the car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg. The company has presented a strong business plan and has credibly demonstrated how they will achieve the volume targets they have committed to and operate a competitive terminal with a customer-centric approach,” said Göran Eriksson, CEO at the Port of Gothenburg earlier this year when Wallenius Wilhelmsen was appointed the concession.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s aim is to create a subregional logistics hub by attracting additional deep-sea and short-sea carriers, expanding the cargo mix past auto cargo, to also include heavy equipment, project cargo, breakbulk, and increasing throughput.

The next steps for the transition include preparing systems and introducing processes, as well as engaging with customers, carriers, and shippers to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the official takeover date in February 2026.

This agreement provides long-term predictability for the port, its customers, and the entire supply chain. It will solidify the Port of Gothenburg as a reliable choice for shippers and the international maritime industry, supporting jobs and the growth of the local economy for many years to come.