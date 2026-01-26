Chemship places repeat order with Econowind for VentoFoils on two more vessels

Rotterdam – Chemical tanker operator Chemship has returned to Dutch wind propulsion specialist Econowind for the installation of VentoFoils on two additional tankers. In the second half of 2026, Chemical Contender and Chemical Fighter will be fitted with four 16-metre ATEX-proof VentoFoils each, reinforcing Chemship’s commitment to reducing fuel use and emissions across its fleet.

Building on the success of Chemical Challenger, the first chemical tanker in the world to be equipped with wind assisted ship propulsion technology, Chemship’s repeat order highlights the growing trust in wind propulsion across the industry. Chemical Challenger was fitted with four 16-metre VentoFoils in Rotterdam in early 2024, marking a key milestone for the chemical tanker segment and demonstrating how wind solutions can reduce fuel use and emissions in real operational conditions.

“We are pushing ahead on sustainability in every area of our business,” said Niels Grotz, CEO of Chemship. “I am a firm believer in net zero shipping. The results of the VentoFoils on Chemical Challenger speak for themselves. Combined with our fuel optimisation software, VentoFoils have reduced fuel use by up to 15%. The installation of VentoFoils on two more ships shows we are making meaningful progress towards a cleaner shipping future.”

“Chemship has shown leadership by being the first chemical tanker operator to embrace wind assisted ship propulsion and demonstrate what is possible in sustainability,” said Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind. “We are proud to support their vision and, of course, to see an existing customer return. This repeat order is a strong endorsement of our technology and inspires others to explore proven solutions that reduce fuel use and lower emissions.”

Ecovadis Platinum

Chemship has recently been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis in recognition of its strong performance in environmental, social and governance criteria and its ongoing commitment to sustainability. With this rating, Chemship is now ranked among the top 1 % of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. In addition to wind assisted ship propulsion with VentoFoils, the chemical tanker operator is advancing other efficiency measures across its vessels, including advanced hull coatings, premium lubricants and boss cap fins, to improve efficiency and reduce fuel use.

The installations on Chemical Contender and Chemical Fighter will support Chemship’s broader sustainability roadmap and help the company manage emissions costs under evolving regulatory frameworks, including the FuelEU Maritime Regulation. Niels Grotz concludes: “At the moment we have the youngest and most economical fleet on our trade lanes. We are continuously looking for new technologies to further optimise fuel use, including as part of our fleet renewal programme.”