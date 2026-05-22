De Jong Shipping Group acquires strategic stake in TransMatch

Rotterdam / Wijnegem – De Jong Shipping Group has acquired a minority stake in TransMatch with retroactive effect from 1 January 2026. With this step, the group strengthens its position in inland shipping and further implements its growth strategy.

The participation aligns with the ambition to broaden the inland shipping activities and increase commercial strength in Northwest Europe. At the same time, this step marks the group’s first structural presence in Belgium, a market characterised by a strong local and family-oriented network. With TransMatch, the group consciously chooses a company that is deeply rooted in this market.

TransMatch combines a growing own fleet with a strong commercial network and is active in the ARA region, Belgium, Northern France and parts of the Rhine and Moselle. In a short period of time, the company has positioned itself as an agile and fast-operating player in inland shipping.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening each other’s market position and complementarily expanding the operational area. De Jong Shipping Group contributes its position in push barge shipping, while TransMatch has a strong foundation in motor vessel shipping and regional market knowledge. This combination increases flexibility in the deployment of tonnage and makes it possible to serve cargo flows more efficiently and broadly.

Pelger de Jong of De Jong Shipping: “We see cooperation as a more effective way to grow than adding capacity in an already competitive market. TransMatch has a strong position in Belgian inland shipping and is deeply embedded in the local network. That combination of entrepreneurship and market knowledge fits well with our own way of working. This step enables us to further strengthen our position in inland shipping in a focused way and broaden our services further.”

For the market, the collaboration means a further expansion of the available network and more flexibility in the deployment of tonnage. The combination of push barge shipping and motor vessels makes it possible to switch more efficiently between different transport forms. In addition, the growing own fleet of TransMatch contributes to more stable pricing in a market that is traditionally volatile. With this participation, the group takes a first step into the Belgian inland shipping market.

“For us, this collaboration feels like a logical next step. Both De Jong Shipping Group and TransMatch are family businesses with a strong anchoring in the inland shipping sector. We share the same vision on entrepreneurship: short lines of communication, flexibility and focus on long-term relationships. By joining forces, we can accelerate further growth while at the same time maintaining our own identity and way of working. This collaboration creates additional opportunities for customers, vessel owners and partners in a rapidly evolving market,” says Lazlo Albrecht of TransMatch.