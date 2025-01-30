Significant increase in imports through the Port of Gothenburg

Vessels in the Port of Gothenburg: Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

2024 was a year with both ups and downs in cargo volumes for Scandinavia’s largest port. On the container side, the Port of Gothenburg reports another very strong year with high volumes and efficiency figures. While other segments showed mixed figures, the grand total for all segments was an 8% increase in tonnes.

In 2024, more containerized cargo was handled than in the record year of 2023 – despite the number of containers decreasing by just under 1%. It may seem like a contradiction, but it makes sense because more loaded containers were handled in 2024 than in 2023, while the handling of empty containers decreased to a greater extent. Fewer containers, but more goods, in other words.

Albeit containerized export cargo did decrease slightly, volumes on the import side grew significantly during the year – by nearly 15%.

–Primarily, we see that imports have increased significantly during the year, and this is a trend we expect to continue into 2025. As exports took a slight downturn, it means we are now close to a 50–50 balance between import and export. Something we are accustomed to at the Port of Gothenburg, but which is quite unique when compared to other ports both in Sweden and internationally, says Claes Sundmark, Vice president Sales and Marketing at the Port of Gothenburg.

With a good balance between imports and exports in a port, the need for empty containers decreases. This is because an import container can quickly be emptied and then loaded as an export container, without the need to ship in an empty container from elsewhere. This results in higher efficiency, less climate impact, and lower costs in the supply chain.

The number of containers transported to and from the port by rail increased by 7%. 2024 became the second year ever in which more than 500,000 containers were transported to or from the port by rail. Primarily, it is import-heavy rail destinations such as Falköping and Nässjö that contribute to the growth, as well as new shuttles to and from destinations in the north of Sweden. Just over 60% of the containers transported to or from the Port of Gothenburg from the hinterland are carried by rail, a figure that few other major international ports can match.

Roro and cars

The lukewarm European economy continues to affect roro** volumes in many ports. This was also the case in Gothenburg, where the total roro volume decreased by 3%. However, the port’s largest roro terminal – Gothenburg Roro Terminal – which has traffic to major cargo hubs in Belgium and the UK, showed an increased volume during the year.

In 2024, 257,000 cars were handled at the port, which is a decrease of 4%. It is the import of cars that has decreased, aligning with a reduced number of new car registrations in Sweden (-7% according to Mobility Sweden’s annual statistics). On the other hand, exports – mainly consisting of cars from Volvo Cars – showed a stable increase.

Energy products, cruise and breakbulk

The handling of energy products at the port increased by 18% compared to the same period the previous year. Then, volumes were relatively low due to planned maintenance stoppages and investments to increase capacity for biofuel production.

The Port of Gothenburg received 56 cruise calls in 2024, compared to 81 the previous year. The decline was due to planned work at one of the port’s cruise terminals. With 63 bookings already confirmed for 2025, it is clear that 2025 will be a stronger year for the cruise segment.

In 2024, 463,000 tons of breakbulk such as paper pulp, cardboard, granulate, stone, and gravel were handled. This represents a 6% increase in 2024, making it the fifth consecutive year of stable growth in the segment.

Port of Gothenburg throughput, full year of 2024

Jan-Dec 2024 Jan-Dec 2023 %

Container, TEU 909,000 914,000 -1%

Rail, TEU 505,000 473,000 7%

RoRo units 524,000 540,000 -3%

New vehicles 257,000 267,000 -4%

Passengers 1,389,000 1,514,000 -8%

Cruise ship calls 56 81 -31%

Energy (m. tonnes) 21,8 18,4 18%

Dry bulk (tonnes) 463,000 439,000 6%

-One TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) is equivalent to a twenty-foot container.

-Roro stands for roll on/roll off and refers to trailers and other rolling cargo that is transported by ships with high frequency, within and outside of Europe.