Halvorsäng Logistics Park to become hub for future electric logistics

Conceptual rendering of Halvorsäng Logistics Park, currently under development just a stone’s throw from the Port of Gothenburg. The first tenant is scheduled to move in during 2026. Image: Castellum/Port of Gothenburg.

When the Port of Gothenburg and Castellum develop Halvorsäng Logistics Park together, it’s about more than just logistics space. With the goal of creating a sustainable hub for future electric transport flows, solar panels, battery storage, charging infrastructure, and smart energy management are being integrated from the start in collaboration with Buddy Energy.

“We are building for electrification, guided by business value, climate goals, and system efficiency,” says Henrik Fahlén, CEO of the joint company Halvorsäng Fastighets AB (co-owned with the Port of Gothenburg) and Head of Business Development at Castellum.

Halvorsäng Logistics Park is strategically located adjacent to the Port of Gothenburg. With a total land area of approximately 270,000 square meters and a leasable space of 145,000 square meters at full build-out, the area will become a new hub for sustainable logistics in the Gothenburg region. The first phase of 45,000 square meters is already underway, with OneMed set to become the first tenant, planning to move in by 2026.

“We are developing an area that not only meets today’s logistics demands but is equipped to handle future requirements for electrification, climate responsibility, and supply security. Halvorsäng is a strategic investment where we combine infrastructure, sustainability, and long-term business value,” continues Henrik Fahlén.

The area is planned to be certified according to Environmental Building 4.0 Gold and aims to reduce climate impact by 40 percent compared to a reference building. Charging infrastructure for heavy transport, renewable electricity production, and high ambitions in energy management make Halvorsäng Logistics Park a concrete example of how sustainability requirements can be integrated into tomorrow’s logistics properties.

“Halvorsäng is a key investment for the Port of Gothenburg and part of our mission to make it easier for all stakeholders in the logistics chain to make sustainable choices. Together with Castellum and Buddy Energy, we are creating a logistics area for the future, with the infrastructure needed to support increased electrification,” says Jill Söderwall, Vice President Business Areas at the Port of Gothenburg.

Solar power all the way to the logistics flow

With Buddy Energy’s turnkey solution, local electricity production from solar panels is integrated with battery storage and real-time smart control. The energy is stored and used during peak demand periods, reducing costs, lowering the load on the electricity grid, and creating flexibility for the future energy market.

“For us, this is a textbook example of how a modern logistics park should be built. When energy production, storage, charging, and control work together, we get properties that strengthen the grid and create value for both the property owner and the tenant. This is how we build robust systems,” says Per-Henrik Persson, CEO of Buddy Energy.

OneMed first to join the logistics hub of the future

OneMed will be the first tenant at Halvorsäng, establishing its new Nordic logistics center in the area. With a strong sustainability focus and a demand for future readiness, OneMed quickly recognized Halvorsäng’s potential.

“We see sustainable logistics as an integral part of our business. At Halvorsäng, we gain a facility that enhances both our climate profile and our delivery capacity. This aligns perfectly with our goal to make a difference for both our environment and our customers,” says Mikael Eisner, Transport & Distribution Manager at OneMed.